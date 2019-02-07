Napa County nonprofit Girls on the Run Napa & Solano is looking for volunteers who want serve as life coaches to help empower young girls.
Girls on the Run is a healthy empowerment program that combines the life-skills curriculum with engaging discussions, experiential games and activities, running, or just moving. Volunteer life coaches equip girls ages 8 to 13 with life skills and healthy living strategies so they can grow up to become the next generation of leaders and not lose their self-confidence in the process.
Life coaches facilitate 8 to 15 girls at a school site for 75 minutes, once or twice a week, over 10 weeks. This year’s program will involve 650 girls at 52 school sites in Napa and Solano counties.
Girls on the Run Executive Director Janet Todd said the organization is looking for 37 volunteers to join the spring program.
Volunteer training will be held on Feb. 16 in Napa and Feb. 23 in Fairfield to learn positive and fun group facilitation strategies. Volunteers only need to attend one training. The spring program runs March 4 through May 17.
The GOTR Napa & Solano 5K fundraiser will be held on May 11. Volunteers need not be runners. Women volunteers are caring residents, parents, teachers or GOTR alumna who are ready to make an impact.
Girls on the Run Napa & Solano is a local nonprofit council of Girls on the Run International. To learn more or to sign up, visit gotrnapasolano.org/coach or call 707-637-8909.