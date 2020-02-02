Girls on the Run Napa & Solano is looking for teachers, parents, and passionate people who want to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams.
Volunteer training takes place in February for the spring 2020 season of the health empowerment program that combines the life-skills curriculum with engaging discussions, experiential games and activities, running, or just moving.
Volunteers empower young girls (ages 8 to 13) by using social and emotional learning tools and foster healthy living to be leaders in school, on the playground and at home today, tomorrow and in the future.
“We envision a world where a girl's self-esteem doesn't peak at age nine,” said Janet Todd, Girls on the Run Napa & Solano executive director.
Volunteers will be trained in the national research-proven Girls on the Run life skill curriculum, including trauma- sensitive strategies so they can channel their passion to mentor and inspire small groups of girls and foster a positive, inclusive environment.
Volunteer training will be held at Girls on the Run offices on Feb. 15 in Solano County and Feb. 22 in Napa County to learn positive group facilitation strategies. Volunteers need attend only one training session. Both sessions run from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
There will be 750 girls at 60 school sites in this spring’s program, and at least two volunteer life coaches are needed at each school. Life coaches facilitate 8 to 15 girls at a school site for 75 minutes, once or twice a week, over 10 weeks.
“Thanks to the number of volunteers who have already raised their hands, we only need 25 volunteers to lead 750 girls at 60 schools,” Todd said.
Girls on the Run topics include visualization, expressing feelings, celebrating their unique selves, positive self-talk, being empathetic, questioning the media’s definition of beauty, stopping bullies, eating a healthful diet, and standing up for themselves and others. Heart & Sole discussions revolve around problem solving, living a balanced life, self-care, decision making, and boundary setting.
Danielle Schofield has been a volunteer life coach at Donaldson Way Elementary School in American Canyon for the past seven years. “I can see the skills it gives our girls about celebrating their unique selves, holding true to their values and standing up to bullying being used at school and home,” she said. “It is such an important time in a young girl’s life, and being able to provide the tools to help build her confidence and self-worth is invaluable.”
Girls on the Run is the elementary school curriculum and Heart & Sole is the middle school curriculum. The elementary curriculum is for volunteers who enjoy leading experiential games and the middle school curriculum is for those who are flexible with facilitating girl-driven discussions. All volunteers need to be comfortable sharing their authentic and healthy selves while having fun.
Girls on the Run Napa & Solano is a local nonprofit council that is part of the Girls on the Run International movement. In 2019, 955 girls were inspired to be confident, joyful, healthy and caring. About 77% were low-income and 74% from traditionally under-represented ethnic or racial groups (Latina, black, Asian or multiracial).
The spring program runs from March 2 through May 15. Registration for girls to participate opens Feb. 3. To learn more about Girls on the Run, visit GOTRNapaSolano.org/coach or call 707-637-8909.