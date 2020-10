Glass Fire 17 percent contained by Sunday morning, Calistoga still off limits

CALISTOGA – Firefighters continued to make gains overnight against the Glass Fire in upper Napa County, but there was no immediate word on when a nearly week-long evacuation order would be lifted in Calistoga.

Containment of the wildfire, which erupted near Deer Park before dawn Sept. 27 and has consumed 63,885 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, reached 17% as of 7 a.m. Sunday, Cal Fire reported.

The Glass Fire has destroyed 293 residential buildings, 173 of them in Napa County, according to Cal Fire. Also destroyed are 273 commercial buildings, all but eight of them in Napa County.

Meanwhile, a new evacuation order was issued Sunday morning north of Calistoga, which remained off limits.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m., an evacuation warning was upgraded to a mandatory order for areas of northern Napa County bordered on the west by state Highway 29 at the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park trailhead, on the north by Livermore Road, on the east by Aetna Mine Road, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said Sunday morning.

New road closures were declared for Pope Valley Road between Pope Valley Cross Road and Aetna Springs Road, and state Highway 29 between the Lake County border and Deer Park Road north of St. Helena.