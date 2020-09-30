Glass Fire burns 52 Napa homes; another Red Flag warning prompts new evacuation alerts

Thick smoke limited the use of air resources on Tuesday, when flames were active on the hillsides east of Calistoga and also burning near Bothe Napa Valley State Park and Angwin. The fire was 2% contained as of Wednesday morning.

The Glass Fire broke out near Deer Park before dawn Sunday during a Red Flag warning when high winds, low humidity and hot conditions raised the fire threat.

The temperature is expected to soar over 100 degrees in Napa County on Thursday, the Weather Service said Wednesday morning.

The force fighting the Glass Fire has grown to 2,099 people, with 261 engines, 16 helicopters, 71 bulldozers and 31 water tenders, Cal Fire said.

There are 22,553 structures threatened in the two counties. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

Pacific Gas & Electric said 5,200 customers in Napa County were without power on Wednesday, a reduction of several thousand customers since Tuesday. Many of these are in the fire zone or in evacuation areas, said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson.

The utility has also shut off gas to 1,400 customers in Napa fire areas, Contreras said.

The cause of the Glass Fire remains under investigation.