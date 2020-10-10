 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glass Fire containment at 82% Saturday morning
alert

Glass Fire containment at 82% Saturday morning

{{featured_button_text}}
Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

In this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn in St. Helena.rger, File)

 Noah Berger

Firefighters continue to make progress on the Glass Fire burning for the past two weeks in Napa and Sonoma counties, Cal Fire officials said Saturday morning.

Containment grew to 82 percent Saturday morning, up from 78 percent Friday night. The size of the fire remains 67,484 acres.

The blaze, first reported in the early morning hours of Sept. 27, has destroyed more than 600 single-family homes.

Cal Fire expects the fire to be fully contained Oct. 20.

State Highway 29 in Napa County reopened Friday afternoon between Tubbs Lane in Napa County and the Lake County line, but motorists may experience some delays while traveling the road.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News