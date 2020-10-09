Glass Fire containment grows to 74%

Cal Fire reported more progress Friday in putting out the Glass Fire, with containment growing from 66% to 74% over the previous 24 hours.

Crews experienced "minimal fire behavior" over Thursday night, Cal Fire said. This has allowed allowing for a slight reduction of the forces assembled to fire the wildfire. The Glass Fire started Sept 27 near Deer Park, east of St. Helena, then spread into Sonoma County, the agency said.

The fire has burned 67,484 acres across the two counties, with only 55 acres growth since Thursday morning, Cal Fire estimated.

The latest destruction totals: 308 single family homes and 343 commercial buildings destroyed in Napa County; 334 homes and 13 commercial structures destroyed in Sonoma County.

In terms of numbers of structures destroyed or damaged, Cal Fire reported that the Glass Fire is the tenth most destructive fire in California history. This ranking does not take into account the value of the structural losses.

Cal Fire is predicting that it will have the fire 100% contained by Oct. 20.