Glass Fire damages wineries as it marches around the Upvalley

The Glass Fire is wreaking its own blend of havoc and destruction, this time into more trafficked parts of the valley, threatening wineries and homes on the outskirts of St. Helena and Calistoga.
Nearly 150 wineries are within areas with mandated or recommended evacuation, the county reports. A number of them are reporting damage, in some cases, destruction.
Wine lovers might recall the longtime Silverado Trail location of Napa Valley’s Cuvaison.
In 2015, Cuvaison left for a new home in the Carneros district. For the past five years, the former Cuvaison property has been home to Fairwinds Estate Winery. On Sunday night, flames hit Fairwinds hard.
“It’s very bad,” said winery co-owner Brandon Chaney.
The Fairwinds tasting room at 4550 Silverado Trail North was completely destroyed. The roof to a main building with bottling room and tanks is gone.
“We lost our bottling line,” said Chaney. “We also lost our brand new optical sorter that was delivered from France two week ago.”
“The only silver lining is that we have a 22,000 square-foot wine cave. We suspect that everything is safe inside,” he said.
Chaney said he could tell on Sunday that the situation was ominous.
At first, it seemed like the fire was two to three miles away, he said. Staff finished processing grapes, “battened down the hatches as best we could and just prayed.”
“I was up all night worrying about the winery,” he said. “About 4 a.m. we started getting alarms from our fire and security system.” A window in the tasting room was broken, the alerts said. A window in the main office building was broken. Some 20 other broken window alarms were received.
“Oh god, that’s not a good sign,” Chaney recalled thinking.
Photos he received on Monday confirmed the worst.
“It’s really heartbreaking to see your baby burn like that,” said Chaney. “But the good news is that no one was hurt.”
“Luckily, Fairwinds wine in the cave was spared during the fire and our bottled inventory is stored offsite,” he said. “All our wine and our club shipments can go out as planned.”
Chaney said he’s also received an outpouring of support from other wineries and community members, including Cuvaison and St. Supéry. “It’s been amazing,” he said.
This is his first such disaster, said Chaney. “My heart goes out to all the people around us and the homes and wineries.”
“What’s great about Napa is the community pulls together to support each other during tough times.”
His next steps include getting access to the site “so we can assess the full damage and test any wines that need to be tested. And start the rebuilding process ASAP,” he said.
“Even though this is a big blow, we will not skip a beat,” he said. “We plan to come back bigger and stronger.”
On Tuesday alone, Fairwinds received over 70 wine club sign-ups in response to the fire devastation. On Wednesday, Fairwinds will process fruit for 2022 and 2023 releases at another winery said Chaney.
Just over three miles away, Schramsberg Vineyards Tuesday morning confirmed the fire had not damaged any of the structures on its Calistoga property but had burned “several acres.” Firefighters were continuing to monitor the situation nearby, the winery said in a tweet.
Castello di Amorosa – just a mile or so up the road off of Highway 128 – had not been so lucky. A structure on the property, home to a portion of the winery’s bottled inventory as well as a bottling line and office space, had been destroyed in the blaze, Vice President Jim Sullivan confirmed.
The winery building itself had been spared the brunt of the flames, he said, adding he believed inspections would be needed nonetheless to affirm the building’s safety.
The winery had been hosting guests regularly for outdoor tastings prior to the Glass Fire, Sullivan said. Now it wasn’t clear what the next steps would be; winery staff was planning to assess that Tuesday, he said.
“We’re going to make some internal adjustments to look at systems that might have gone down and head forward,” Sullivan said. “You know the Napa Valley – we’re going to carry forward.”
A spokesperson for Burgess Cellars – west of Castello di Amorosa off of the Silverado Trail – confirmed the winery had been lost to the Glass Fire sometime Monday. Burgess had been recently acquired by Heitz Cellar owner Gaylon Lawrence, Jr. and Heitz Cellar CEO Carlton McCoy, Jr.
“We look forward to rebuilding, but right now we are focused on the safety of our employees as well as our fellow Napa wineries and the community at large during this unpredictable time,” McCoy said in a press release.
Staff had been unable to directly assess the estate, the release read. Initial reports “show minimal damage” to the vineyards, the release said. The Burgess team was “heartened” to hear vineyards had been spared, according to McCoy.
The fire destroyed boutique winery Chateau Boswell located at 3468 Silverado Trail in St. Helena. That winery was founded in 1979 by Richard Thornton Boswell and remains in Boswell family hands. Photographers from the Bay Area News Group, Getty Images and the Associated Press chronicled the destruction.
The iconic Meadowood resort outside St. Helena also took a beating from the Glass Fire. Photos showed the large Meadowood restaurant and grill building in flames.
“Recent events neither alter nor diminish our spirit, sense of purpose, and resolve to support this singular community of which we are proud to be a part,” said David Pearson, managing director at the Meadowood Estate
“The Harlan and Kroenke families remain committed to the Napa Valley and this place called Meadowood,” said Pearson. “We will recover” and rebuild, he said.
Visit Napa Valley representatives had this advice for visitors.
"To keep the roads clear, visitors should avoid areas north of Rutherford, and confirm immediate travel plans and reservations directly,” said Linsey Gallagher, president & CEO of Visit Napa Valley. At the same time, “the towns of American Canyon, Napa and Yountville remain open," she noted.
"It will be some time before the economic impact of the wildfires in Napa County is known,” said Gallagher.
Many hotels are providing discounted rooms for evacuees and restaurants are serving meals to first responders, she said. “Visit Napa Valley has received requests on how to support the valley, and we ask that donations be directed to the Napa Valley Community Foundation, as well to purchase Napa Valley wine."
"The health and safety of our staff, neighbors and visitors is our highest concern," said Gallagher.
