Glass Fire damages wineries as it marches around the Upvalley

His next steps include getting access to the site “so we can assess the full damage and test any wines that need to be tested. And start the rebuilding process ASAP,” he said.

“Even though this is a big blow, we will not skip a beat,” he said. “We plan to come back bigger and stronger.”

On Tuesday alone, Fairwinds received over 70 wine club sign-ups in response to the fire devastation. On Wednesday, Fairwinds will process fruit for 2022 and 2023 releases at another winery said Chaney.

Just over three miles away, Schramsberg Vineyards Tuesday morning confirmed the fire had not damaged any of the structures on its Calistoga property but had burned “several acres.” Firefighters were continuing to monitor the situation nearby, the winery said in a tweet.

Castello di Amorosa – just a mile or so up the road off of Highway 128 – had not been so lucky. A structure on the property, home to a portion of the winery’s bottled inventory as well as a bottling line and office space, had been destroyed in the blaze, Vice President Jim Sullivan confirmed.

The winery building itself had been spared the brunt of the flames, he said, adding he believed inspections would be needed nonetheless to affirm the building’s safety.