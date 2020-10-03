Glass Fire fans uncertainty around Napa's ongoing harvest

For some of Napa’s producers, like Schramsberg Vineyards, the choice not to move forward with harvest was made simple. The vast majority of Schramsberg’s grapes had been harvested before the Glass Fire began – its entire sparkling crop, according to Marketing and E-commerce Manager Matt Levy, along with all of the Pinot Noir grapes for its J. Davies Estate label. But a substantial portion of the winery’s estate Cabernet Sauvignon remained on the vines when flames from the Glass Fire reached the property September 27.

About 600 cases worth of Cabernet Sauvignon had already been harvested, Levy said, adding that was a “small percentage” of the winery’s total tonnage. The rest will be almost assuredly unusable, Levy said.

“The reality is we know we are not going to have much Cabernet for the 2020 vintage. It’s definitely been impacted by this fire,” he added.

Napa Valley’s 2020 vintage will likely be on the whole smaller than a typical year, according to Baron. Some wineries – especially those reliant on their tasting rooms or restaurant sales – may have already been planning to artificially cut down their production because of decreased demand. The fires will undoubtedly curb production further, he said.