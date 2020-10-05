Glass Fire slowly being reined in; tally of damaged homes and commercial buildings grows

Damage reports from the Glass Fire in Napa County continue to grow, while firefighters reported progress Monday in bringing the devastating wildfire under control.

The fire that started Sept 27 outside Deer Park has now destroyed 252 Napa County homes, while 304 commercial structures, including a handful of wineries, have also been gutted, Cal Fire reported at 7 a.m.

The tally of destroyed homes grew by 79 from a day earlier as Cal Fire's damage assessment teams were getting to new areas to tally earlier damage.

Cal Fire said it was doing "aggressive mop up" while continuing patrols in areas where the fire's progress has been stopped. The fire, which covers areas in both Napa and Sonoma counties, is now 30% contained, while continuing to advance near the Lake County line.

The fire has burned 65,580 acres as of Monday morning, a gain of nearly 2,000 acres over the previous 24 hours, with much of that in areas north and east of Calistoga, where a city evacuation order was reduced to a warning Sunday afternoon, allowing 5,000 residents to return to their homes.

As of Monday morning, 7,500 Napa County residents remained under evacuation order, while 5,000 more have been issued warnings, said Janet Upton, Napa County's public information officer.