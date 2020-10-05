Glass Fire slowly being reined in; tally of destroyed homes and commercial buildings grows

The list of destroyed and damage property in Napa County continued to grow Monday, while firefighters reported progress in bringing the devastating Glass Fire under control.
The fire that started Sept 27 outside Deer Park has now destroyed 252 Napa County homes, while 304 commercial structures, including a handful of wineries, have also been gutted, Cal Fire reported at 7 a.m.
The tally of destroyed homes grew by 79 from a day earlier as Cal Fire's damage assessment teams entered new areas to tally earlier damage.
Cal Fire said it was doing "aggressive mop up" while continuing patrols in areas where the fire's progress has been stopped. The fire, which covers areas in both Napa and Sonoma counties, is now 30% contained, while continuing to advance near the Lake County line.
The fire has burned 65,580 acres as of Monday morning, a gain of nearly 2,000 acres over the previous 24 hours, with much of that growth in areas north and east of Calistoga, where a city evacuation order was reduced to a warning Sunday afternoon, allowing 5,000 residents to return to their homes.
Of the 65,580 blackened acres, 40,036 acres are in Napa County, Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, reported.
As of Monday morning, 7,500 Napa County residents remained under evacuation order, while 5,000 more are under evacuation warnings, Upton said.
Communities of Deer Park, Angwin and nearby areas are still under mandatory evacuation orders.
A local assistance center opened Monday at the Napa County Health and Human Services campus, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Building A, Napa, for people who have sustained losses or been evacuated.
The Center will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, register through https://bit.ly/36vGfKFor or call 707-299-2190.
In addition to the 252 Napa homes listed as destroyed, the fire has burned 304 commercial structures in Napa County, Cal Fire reported. In Sonoma County, the fire has gutted 235 homes and destroyed 12 commercial structures.
Measurable rainfall is possible Friday and Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the 60s and low 70s this weekend, the National Weather Service reports. While this could help with firefighting, it won't be enough rain to end the fire season, Cal Fire reports.
Silverado Trail remains closed to traffic north of Deer Park Road, and Highway 29 remains closed between Tubbs Lane and the Lake County line.
For a complete list of road closures and the evacuation map, go to https://arcg.is/05WKKK
Garbage service provided by Upper Valley Disposal and Recycling will resume with modifications as evacuation orders and warnings are lifted. Since perishable food items will need to be discarded, creating additional trash, St. Helena, Deer Park, Angwin, and Calistoga-area residents who have returned to their homes can use all three carts as trash bins on their regularly scheduled collection day this week.
Napa County cautioned that fire debris is hazardous and should not be moved. Landfills and transfer stations will not accept any structural fire debris and ash without proper documentation from Napa County's Planning, Building and Environmental Services.
John Tuteur, Napa County's registrar of voters, said disaster-impacted voters can stay registered at their current address and update their mailing address or re-register at their new address.
