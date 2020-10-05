Glass Fire slowly being reined in; tally of destroyed homes and commercial buildings grows

The list of destroyed and damage property in Napa County continued to grow Monday, while firefighters reported progress in bringing the devastating Glass Fire under control.

The fire that started Sept 27 outside Deer Park has now destroyed 252 Napa County homes, while 304 commercial structures, including a handful of wineries, have also been gutted, Cal Fire reported at 7 a.m.

The tally of destroyed homes grew by 79 from a day earlier as Cal Fire's damage assessment teams entered new areas to tally earlier damage.

Cal Fire said it was doing "aggressive mop up" while continuing patrols in areas where the fire's progress has been stopped. The fire, which covers areas in both Napa and Sonoma counties, is now 30% contained, while continuing to advance near the Lake County line.

The fire has burned 65,580 acres as of Monday morning, a gain of nearly 2,000 acres over the previous 24 hours, with much of that growth in areas north and east of Calistoga, where a city evacuation order was reduced to a warning Sunday afternoon, allowing 5,000 residents to return to their homes.

Of the 65,580 blackened acres, 40,036 acres are in Napa County, Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, reported.