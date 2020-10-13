Glass Fire takes a toll on parks in the upper Napa Valley

“We don’t have a complete picture yet,” Woodbury said on Monday, but added there is cleanup to do and the trail will be closed for some period of time.

While the fire cleanup goes on these areas, hikers can still visit the Pacific Union College (PUC) forest near Angwin in the mountains northeast of St. Helena. The forest is 1,000 acres with 35 miles of trails.

Both the Glass Fire and the Hennessey Fire in August spared the forest, but it was close. The forest is in-between the two burn areas. Forest Manager Peter Lecourt said the property dodged a bullet.

"With the other parks closed, the importance of the PUC forest is only underlined," he said.

PUC debuted a new, 30-space parking lot and an information kiosk for the forest on Sept. 25, two days before the Glass Fire broke out. No longer do visitors have to park along the sides of Las Posadas Road.

Go to https://bit.ly/33TUk2M for more information on the forest, including how to join and donate to the new Friends of the Forest community group.