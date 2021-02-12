Glass, Hennessey fires took a big — and expensive — toll on trees

Millions of dollars are being spent to remove thousands of fire-damaged trees in the wake of the Glass and Hennessy fires that blackened large swathes of Napa County’s landscape.
Much of the county no longer looks the same after last year’s fires burned roughly 290 square miles. Resident Kellie Anderson, who has long taken a keen interest in the county’s trees, sees the dramatic difference at some locations.
“The silhouettes of green-shaded canopies of forests are burned toothpicks for tens of thousands of acres,” she said.
Michelle Mutrux, who lost her Deer Park home in the Glass Fire, has seen her old neighborhood dramatically transformed.
“The whole forest was just burned to a crisp,” she said. “It’s just unbelievable, really. You can really see the volcanic nature of our area revealed because all the trees have been burned away.”
Burned trees have created a big cleanup job, given some are considered hazards because they might fall. Napa County and PG&E are removing or pruning more than 20,000. An unknown is how many trees are being cut down by private property owners.
Napa County is removing damaged trees that pose a hazard along county roads. The total for the two fires is 4,787 trees and 58,000 cubic yards of tree debris, which is enough debris to fill 17 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
The cost could reach $5.5 million, with $4 million coming from the county and $1.5 million from the state, which is helping in the effort. Napa County is using emergency savings for its share and will seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Still, whether from the county, state or federal governments, this will be taxpayers' money.
Not every tree that burned will die or poses a hazard. County officials said steps are taken to avoid removing trees unnecessarily.
Two arborist consultants — American Tree Medics, Inc. and California Tree and Landscaping Consulting, Inc. — patrolled the burned areas and marked trees deemed hazardous to the roads. Removal work is to be finished this spring.
”The trees may be leaning, hollowed out or broken,” county Public Works Director Steven Lederer said. “However, all that have been noted have a less than five-year lifespan remaining, with falling risk related to storm events in the future.”
Arborists that did the tree assessments are ineligible for tree removal work, to remove a conflict of interest, he said.
In addition, crews from Napa County and its cities and neighboring counties removed many limbs and stems during the road reopening phase of the fires, Lederer said.
Apart from cutting and chipping the trees, the tree removal cost covers such expenses as the arborists, traffic control and hauling, Lederer said.
What happens to all of these felled trees and debris remains to be seen. Lederer said the county has put removal out to bid and under FEMA guidelines for reimbursement isn’t specifying the final destination.
However, reusing the materials at a biofuel processing center or chipping it for pellets can save the contractor money, Lederer said. That means a contractor following such practices might be the lowest responsible bidder that wins the job.
Pacific, Gas & Electric has been removing and pruning almost 15,000 fire-damaged trees in the county near power lines, utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras said. Of that, about 11,000 are from the Glass Fire and 4,000 from the Hennessy Fire.
The utility is wrapping up the work, though one exception is a Douglas fir near Dunaweal Lane, she said. That tree has a raptor’s nest in it and will be taken care of later after consultation with the utility’s environmental team.
Contreras said the work "focused on restoring service, making the area safe and addressing the highest-risk trees as soon as it was safe to enter the fire footprint."
However, PG&E's work created controversy. The utility left felled trees on people's property, prompting the county Board of Supervisors in November to discuss the issue. Utility officials said small debris is chipped, but that wood from felled trees is legally considered an asset and belongs to the landowners.
Private property owners are faced with removing fire-damaged trees on their land. Among them is Ashley Jambois, whose family has 400 acres along Summit Lake Drive on Howell Mountain.
The Glass Fire burned the ranch, sparing the Black Sears winery and homes. But Jambois said thousands of trees need to be removed as the family tries to be a good steward for the forest.
“The fire came at different times in different directions," she said. "Some of it burned really hot. Those trees are just skeletons and will not come back.”
An arborist looked at the trees and marked those that have some chance of living and those that have a good chance, Jambois said. The goal is to do tree removal over time to see which ones survive.
However, a stumbling block is a possible multi-million dollar price tag.
“We don’t have that insurance coverage,” she said. “We had great coverage, but it won’t address the full extent of the tree damage.”
How many private property owners are removing trees is difficult to determine. Napa County Planning, Building and Environmental Director David Morrison said permits aren’t required for individual tree removals. A grading permit is required to clear a large area.
The county recommends owners remove only trees that an arborist or qualified professional determines are dead as a result of the fire, Morrison said.
“Dead vegetation and their root systems provide protection from soil erosion and provide habitat and cover to wildlife,” he said.
Elaine Honig of the Deer Park Fire Safe Council is helping with local efforts to apply for a $5 million grant from FEMA that would in part address Glass Fire-area tree removal. This would include fire-damaged trees on private and public property.
“Dead trees are fuel loads," Honig said. "When you cut them down and you dump them on the ground, they are now horizontal instead of vertical fuel loads.”
But the grant requires a $1.25 million local match. For example, a private property owner using some of the money for tree removal would pay 25% and the grant would cover 75%.
Private property owners who want information on participating in the grant effort can contact Honig at elaine@studio4forty.com.
Mutrux plans to rebuild the Sunnyside Road home in Deer Park that she lost to the Glass Fire. But she’s wondering what to do about the large, burned sycamore tree in her front yard.
A tree expert told her the tree might live. But he also told her she could be liable if it fell and caused damage. Plus, the tree is near her homesite.
“I’m torn,” Mutrux said.
Mutrux lived at the Deer Park Road home for 30 years. When she visits the area now, she sees a once-familiar place that in one sense is suddenly unfamiliar.
“If there are no trees, it’s just going to be a different landscape,” she said.
