Glass, Hennessey fires took a big — and expensive — toll on trees

Apart from cutting and chipping the trees, the tree removal cost covers such expenses as the arborists, traffic control and hauling, Lederer said.

What happens to all of these felled trees and debris remains to be seen. Lederer said the county has put removal out to bid and under FEMA guidelines for reimbursement isn’t specifying the final destination.

However, reusing the materials at a biofuel processing center or chipping it for pellets can save the contractor money, Lederer said. That means a contractor following such practices might be the lowest responsible bidder that wins the job.

Pacific, Gas & Electric has been removing and pruning almost 15,000 fire-damaged trees in the county near power lines, utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras said. Of that, about 11,000 are from the Glass Fire and 4,000 from the Hennessy Fire.

The utility is wrapping up the work, though one exception is a Douglas fir near Dunaweal Lane, she said. That tree has a raptor’s nest in it and will be taken care of later after consultation with the utility’s environmental team.