Glassy winged sharpshooters found in Solano County, experts working to contain infestation

An infestation of vineyard-threatening glassy-winged sharpshooters was identified in Solano County earlier this month, officials say.

The insect is a transmitter of Pierce’s Disease, which causes grape leaves and fruit to dry and shrivel up when infected. They are a major threat to California’s ag industry and have been largely avoided here in Napa County since the early 2000s.

Solano County officials and specialists are working to contain and eradicate the infestation before it spreads, as part of the state’s PD Control Program, and have thus far found five incidences of the insect between two traps. Luckily, these traps are in residential areas and the present GWSS has not affected surrounding crops.

In Napa County, industry groups such as the Napa Valley Vintners see the neighboring county’s infestation as a “big concern,” according to the vice president of industry relations Rex Stults. But, he said, the Solano and Napa County Agricultural Commissioners have been on top of communication and are taking the necessary steps to keep GWSS out of Napa County.

According to the city of Vacaville, the identified active infestation is off Browns Valley Road and is currently being investigated by state and local researchers.

