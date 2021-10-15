Glassy winged sharpshooters found in Solano County, experts working to contain infestation

An infestation of vineyard-threatening glassy-winged sharpshooters was identified in Solano County earlier this month, officials say.
The insect is a transmitter of Pierce’s Disease, which causes grape leaves and fruit to dry and shrivel up when infected. They are a major threat to California’s ag industry and have been largely avoided here in Napa County since the early 2000s.
Solano County officials and specialists are working to contain and eradicate the infestation before it spreads, as part of the state’s PD Control Program, and have thus far found five incidences of the insect between two traps. Luckily, these traps are in residential areas and the present GWSS has not affected surrounding crops.
In Napa County, industry groups such as the Napa Valley Vintners see the neighboring county’s infestation as a “big concern,” according to the vice president of industry relations Rex Stults. But, he said, the Solano and Napa County Agricultural Commissioners have been on top of communication and are taking the necessary steps to keep GWSS out of Napa County.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
According to the city of Vacaville, the identified active infestation is off Browns Valley Road and is currently being investigated by state and local researchers.
“Agriculture Department Biologists are working in the area to identify the extent of the infestation,” the city said in a statement. “Yellow sticky panel traps are placed in plant hosts, like crepe myrtle, that are favored by glassy-winged sharpshooters.”
These high-density traps are an initiative of the PD Control Program, which sets about 33,000 traps each year in 43 counties across the state to stay ahead of GWSS and Pierce’s Disease.
“The GWSS are attracted to the trap’s bright yellow color and become stuck on the adhesive,” read program documents. “Each trap is checked every second or third week and moved to a new location every six weeks, [and] new traps are used as needed.”
In addition to trapping, the program also has a “Rapid Response” element that kicks in when multiple GWSS are found in high-risk areas. Then, using funding through the PD Control Program, growers and biologists can treat the affected areas to effectively eradicate any diseased crops.
Since the program started in 1999, 18 GWSS infestations have been halted using this response method.
“Although Pierce’s disease has been in California for over 100 years, native vectors do not transmit the bacterium as extensively as GWSS,” reads a Department of Food and Ag report. “It moves faster and flies greater distances into vineyards than native sharpshooters, [and] it also builds up large populations and can feed on the tougher, lower parts of grapevine stems.”
Solano County officials and the PD Control Program are collaborating to determine the next steps for the infestation, and have not released further updates.