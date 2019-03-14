A GoFundMe website has been established for the four children whose parents died in a murder-suicide in Santa Rosa on Monday.
Santa Rosa police said Tomas Zamora-Martinez, 52, fatally shot his wife of 27 years, Paula Zamora, 43, in her vehicle near a fitness club in the Coddingtown Mall, them shot himself in the head in his vehicle a short distance away. Zamora was pronounced dead at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Police said the couple were separated and lived at different family residences. The couple had four children between 8 and 25 years old.
"No one is prepared for a tragic loss like these. Her children are hurting, so anything anyone would like to help them with is very appreciated. Please don't hesitate in helping," Ashley Gallardo, a family member said on the GoFundMe website at https://www.gofundme.com/2sqzq-support-children.
The family had raised more than half of its $5,000 goal as of Thursday morning.