Driving across the Golden Gate Bridge will be more expensive starting July 1 and even more so over the next four years.
Along with tolls, Golden Gate Bridge district bus and ferry fares will be going up again on July 1. The district says it will use the new revenue to bolster ferry and bus service and cover its projected multi-million deficits caused by inflation, rising pension and benefits costs and ongoing projects.
"The community sent a strong message through the recent public comment period that they want to support additional transit for the region through increased tolls," said Priya Clemens, spokeswoman for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District. "It's really a virtuous cycle. The better ferry and bus service we provide, the more customers feel they have an option to ride instead of drive, which keeps congestion down on the Golden Gate Bridge and Highway 101 corridor."
Tolls will increase from $7 to $7.35 for FasTrak commuters, from $8 to $8.35 for non-FasTrak commuters and from $8 to $8.20 for the new category of "pay-as-you-go" drivers who have registered their license plates with the district in exchange for reduced tolls. Toll increases will continue through 2023, ultimately rising to $8.75 for FasTrak commuters, $9 for "pay-as-you-go" customers and $9.75 for everyone else by July 2023.
The toll hike approved in March is set to raise $100 million to cover a $74 million deficit forecast over the next five years. Board members and district staff said the remaining funds will be used to bolster ferry and bus services with more trips and a $10 million ferry purchase. At the same time, the district is also rearranging its bus routes in Marin and cutting some routes entirely because of low ridership.
The district's bus and ferry fares will also increase July 1 as a part of a five-year increase approved in 2017 to address a then-$51 million deficit caused by reduced revenues, higher medical benefit and pension costs and the bridge retrofit project.