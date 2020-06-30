Golden Gate Bridge tolls, ferry and bus fares going up Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District announced Monday that bridge tolls and Golden Gate ferry and bus fares will increase Wednesday to fund bridge maintenance and maintain transit service.

The bridge's FasTrak toll will increase from $7.35 to $7.70 and one-time tolls will increase from $8.20 to $8.40. Carpool rates will increase from $5.35 to $5.70.

The fare and toll increases are part of a five-year program the district approved last year to improve transportation infrastructure. The increased revenue will also help the district close an $87 million revenue gap that has opened since the beginning of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Bridge traffic is down by roughly 40 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels while bus and ferry ridership are down by 80 percent and 97 percent, respectively.

A full list of transit fare increases can be found at goldengate.org/ggt--ggf-regional-fares-increase-july-1-2020 while a full list of increased bridge tolls can be found at goldengate.org/ggb-toll-rates-increase-july-1-2020.