Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo will reportedly plead guilty to nearly 90 charges

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the man prosecutors say is the prolific and ruthless Golden State Killer, will reportedly plead guilty to 88 charges in exchange for life in prison, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday.

DeAngelo, 74, is facing the death penalty if convicted in the murders of 13 individuals in five California counties. But sources told The Bee that DeAngelo -- barring a change due to his "unpredictable nature" -- will plead guilty at a hearing on June 29 in order to receive life in prison instead.

He is currently facing over two dozen charges in the Sacramento Superior Court, which means some 60 more charges would be added. The Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area Rapist, is suspected in the violent rapes of over 50 women from 1975-86. DeAngelo has already been charged in the murders of Brian and Katie Maggiore, Lyman and Charlene Smith, Keith and Patrice Harrington, Manuela Witthuhn, Janelle Cruz, Claude Snelling, Robert Offerman, Debra Manning, Cheri Domingo and Gregory Sanchez. Investigators believe he is linked to crime scenes around the state, which likely explains the additional charges.