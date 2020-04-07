Golf tournament to benefit farmworker housing cancelled due to COVID-19

Golf tournament to benefit farmworker housing cancelled due to COVID-19

Golfers ready for Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic (copy)

Participants in the 2018 Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic, held at the Silverado Resort & Spa, gather in their golf carts before the event. This year's Golf Classic has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Submitted photo

The 22nd Annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Napa County’s three farmworker housing centers continuing to run at full capacity, funds that would normally be raised by the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic are still vitally needed, supporters said.

“For over twenty years the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic has been the only fundraising event in Napa Valley exclusively dedicated to the needs of our migrant farmworkers,” said Pat Garvey, president of Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc., the 501(c)(3) organization which oversees fundraising for the farmworker centers.

“While we are sorely disappointed at not being able to hold our tournament this year, we are hopeful that organizations and individuals will still find it within their means to make a donation to this worthy cause,” Garvey said in a news release.

“The funds we raise at the Golf Classic are crucial," Garvey said. "They’re used for ‘need to have’ not ‘nice to have’ housing repairs and maintenance."

“In the last two years improvements have included a new roof, new parking lot, refurbished showers, a bathroom, an air conditioning unit and more. We understand that for many folks funds are tight right now, but we are grateful for any support our generous Napa Valley community can provide.”

Donations, which are deductible to the full extent allowed by law, can be made by check payable to Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc. and mailed to: Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc., PO Box 557, Rutherford, CA 94573. (Tax ID# 46-3707917)

The tournament was to have been held May 1, 2020 at the Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa

In 2019 the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic enjoyed the continued support of underwriters and sponsors, including: Program Grantor The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation; St. Andrews Underwriters ($10,000+): Mechanics Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, Zumwalt Ford; Augusta National Underwriters ($5,000-$9,999): Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, Patrick & Julie Garvey, Rombauer Vineyards, Silverado Resort & Spa.

To become an underwriter or for more information about the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic contact Nickie DeLuna at cincodemayogolfclassic@gmail.com or 707-963-1688.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News