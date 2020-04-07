Golf tournament to benefit farmworker housing cancelled due to COVID-19

The 22nd Annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Napa County’s three farmworker housing centers continuing to run at full capacity, funds that would normally be raised by the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic are still vitally needed, supporters said.

“For over twenty years the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic has been the only fundraising event in Napa Valley exclusively dedicated to the needs of our migrant farmworkers,” said Pat Garvey, president of Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc., the 501(c)(3) organization which oversees fundraising for the farmworker centers.

“While we are sorely disappointed at not being able to hold our tournament this year, we are hopeful that organizations and individuals will still find it within their means to make a donation to this worthy cause,” Garvey said in a news release.

“The funds we raise at the Golf Classic are crucial," Garvey said. "They’re used for ‘need to have’ not ‘nice to have’ housing repairs and maintenance."