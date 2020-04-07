Golf tournament to benefit farmworker housing cancelled due to COVID-19

Donations, which are deductible to the full extent allowed by law, can be made by check payable to Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc. and mailed to: Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc., PO Box 557, Rutherford, CA 94573. (Tax ID# 46-3707917)
The tournament was to have been held May 1, 2020 at the Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa
In 2019 the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic enjoyed the continued support of underwriters and sponsors, including: Program Grantor The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation; St. Andrews Underwriters ($10,000+): Mechanics Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, Zumwalt Ford; Augusta National Underwriters ($5,000-$9,999): Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, Patrick & Julie Garvey, Rombauer Vineyards, Silverado Resort & Spa.
To become an underwriter or for more information about the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic contact Nickie DeLuna at
cincodemayogolfclassic@gmail.com or 707-963-1688.
Main Street
A pedestrian heads up Main Street in downtown Napa on Friday March 27, during the shelter-at-home order.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Empty Kohl's parking lot
This parking lot next to Kohl's is usually full, but not during the Napa County shelter-at-home order.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa Running Co.
A sign at Napa Running Company as seen during the shelter-at-home order.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Food pick up signs
These food pick up signs have been seen around downtown Napa during the shelter-at-home order.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
VNV welcome center
A sign at the Visit Napa Valley welcome center as seen on Fri. March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Bread
The bread aisle at Raley's was about half full on Fri. March 27
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Cleaning at the check out station
A South Napa Target employee wipes down the check out station at Target on Friday, March 27. The store has implemented new procedures during COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Restocking
New paper products to be restocked at Target on Fri. March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Toilet paper
A shopper at Target on Fri., March 27. The store had toilet paper on Friday morning.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Toilet paper
Toilet paper being restocked at Target in Napa on Fri. March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
More wipes
On March 20, this aisle of wipes and diapers was mostly empty at the south Napa Target. On March 27, it had more inventory.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Restocking
A restocking cart seen at Target in Napa on March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Disinfectant wipes
Disinfectant wipes are still popular items. On Fri. March 27, Target in south Napa had some inventory available and aisles were being restocked throughout the store.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Raley's eggs
Raley's was temporarily out of eggs on Friday morning, March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Produce
The produce section at Target was mostly filled on Friday, March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Restocking
Shoppers pass a cart of items to be restocked at Target on Fri. March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Raley's
Signs at Raley's tell shoppers how to observe social distancing while waiting in line.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Raley's signs
Shoppers at Raley's on Fri. March 27. Signs have been installed at the market about social distancing.
Raley's barriers
It's hard to see in this photo but Raley's has installed clear plastic barriers to isolate shoppers and employees at check out stations. The store has implemented new social distancing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raley's bulk foods
The bulk foods section at Raley's in Napa has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Raley's bulk bins
Raley's in Napa has closed the bulk bin section during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Eggs
Raley's in Napa is temporarily limiting egg purchases to 1 carton per family.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Water
An aisle of water at Raley's was about half full on Friday, March 27.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Water
Raley's is limiting water purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Social distancing signs
Raley's in Napa has installed new signage about practicing social distancing.
Raley's check out
At Raley's blue X marks indicate where shoppers should wait to check out. The store has added new COVID-19 social distancing measures.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Stagecoach Express & Co.
A sign as Stagecoach Express & Co. explains that the business is closed to the public, but can still serve some customers.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
During the COVIDE-19 shelter-at-home, Squeeze Inn Hamburgers is open for take out only.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza as seen during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Creations Fine Jewelers at Redwood Plaza
Creations Fine Jewelers at Redwood Plaza is temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Baskin-Robbins
Baskin-Robbins in Redwood Plaza is temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
A laundromat at Redwood Plaza
A laundromat at Redwood Plaza remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Demand increases for Napa food relief
Lisa DeRose-Hernandez, program director for senior nutrition with Community Action of Napa Valley, delivers bags containing two meals each to a driver stopping outside the Napa Senior Activity Center to pick up food for local senior and group homes. CANV has reported sharp increases in demand for its Meals on Wheels and food bank programs since a statewide stay-home order that began Friday, intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, threw large parts of the workforce out of work.
Howard Yune, Register
St. Helena Safeway
The meat case at the St. Helena Safeway was well stocked on Wednesday, March 25.
Geoff Ellsworth
St. Helena Safeway
The shelves at Safeway in St. Helena were looking like business as usual (for the most part) on Wednesday, March 25.
Geoff Ellsworth
St. Helena Safeway
Toilet paper and paper towels on the shelves at the St. Helena Safeway on Wednesday, March 25.
Geoff Ellsworth
Downtown Calistoga
The parking lot at Cal Mart was full on Monday morning, March 23, as the store has added shopping hours just for seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak. Hours are 8-9 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday for those 65 and older.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Napa Target
South Napa Target's toilet paper aisle is bare.
Tim Carl
Ciccio
Ciccio in Yountville is offering take-out pizzas during the shelter-at-home mandate in Napa County.
Tim Carl
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Tim Carl
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Tim Carl
Stocking at Target
Workers were busy stocking aisles at the south Napa Target on Friday morning, the day the county's official shelter-at-home order began.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Milk at Raley's
About half of the milk and dairy products were available at Raley's on Friday morning, the day the county's official shelter-at-home order began.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Umpqua bank
Bank customers are let in one at a time at Umpqua bank at Bel Aire Plaza on Friday, the day the county's official shelter-at-home order began.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Target toilet paper
A selection of toilet paper was on display at the South Napa Target on Friday morning, the day the county's official shelter-at-home order began.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Trader Joe's shoppers
On Friday morning, in groups of 10 at a time, shoppers are let into Trader Joe's in the Bel Aire Plaza. The county ordered non-essential businesses to close during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Bel Aire shoppers
Russell Fitzgerald and a friend met outside Whole Foods on Friday. Traffic at the Bel Aire Plaza shopping center was much lighter than usual due to the ordered closure of most non-essential businesses.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
South Napa Target
A list of purchase limits at the South Napa Target, effective March 18.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Raley's bread
On Friday, compared to Target, Raley's had a bigger selection of bread available for sale. Friday was the start of the county's official shelter-at-home order.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Office Depot
Office Depot remains open during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
World Market
World Market was open on Friday, but asked guests to practice social distancing.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa Target shoppers
Customers wear masks while shopping at the south Napa Target on Friday morning.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Trader Joe's line
Shoppers line up in Napa on Friday morning to be let into Trader Joe's in groups of 10.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
A vacant parking lot at Bel Aire Plaza in Napa on Friday morning in the wake of Napa County and state edicts that non-essential businesses close and that most people shelter in the homes.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
St. Helena Shelter in Place
Traffic was light and almost all businesses in St. Helena were closed on Friday morning, March 20, the first day of the shelter in place order by Napa County officials and spread statewide by Gov. Newsom.
Sean Scully, Register file photo
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Tim Carl
CalMart in Calistoga
Cal Mart in Calistoga is restricting the number of customers in the store to 20 at one time, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Tim Carl Photography
Whole Foods Napa
Whole Foods Napa
Tim Carl
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Tim Carl
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wednesday, March 18. The hall was quite empty with many already sheltering at home.
Tim Carl
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside a mostly empty Oxbow Public Market on Wednesday, March 18.
Tim Carl
Lululemon
Lululemon in downtown Napa temporarily closed on March 16.
Tim Carl
Oxbow Public Market
Oxbow Public Market was unusually empty Thursday with seating removed. The market has set up direct lines for individuals to place pick-up and delivery orders with specific vendors.
Tim Carl Photography
Peet's without customers
Peet's at Bel Aire Plaza has removed seating, but is still selling coffee for take-out.
Tim Carl Photography
Hillside Christian Church online service
Members of Hillside Christian Church in south Napa recorded a service Thursday for webcasting on Sunday, when the congregation normally would be meeting for worship. Several houses of worship in the Napa Valley have moved services to the internet or social media while public gatherings remain banned by the county due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Submitted photo
Archer Hotel
A nearly empty lobby at the Archer Hotel in downtown Napa as seen on Wednesday.
Tim Carl photo
Napa Premium Outlets
The parking lot at the Napa Premium Outlets was nearly empty on Wednesday morning, March 18, as most store had closed as a result of coronavirus safety precautions. Napa County's new shelter-in-place order prohibits non-essential stores from operating.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Calistoga school lunch
Rosa Rubio, left, Rosa Garibay, and Olga Pimentel, handed out about 150 "Grab and Go" lunches at Calistoga Elementary School on Tuesday, as schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
Submitted photo
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The sign on the front door of the new Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room says it all ... they'll be open when "things in the world get a bit more boring."
David Stoneberg, Star
School offers free meals for kids
Venedita Acosta, food services assistant, and Angela Baxter, food services director, serve free grab-and-go meals outside Vintage Hall for all kids 18 and younger daily from 9 to 10 a.m. through March 27.
Jesse Duarte, Star
La Morenita lunch
Giovanny Arteaga, a Napa senior, picks up a burrito lunch from the restaurant attached to La Morenita Market on Jefferson Street. The business owners are offering a free lunch to students on weekdays during the NVUSD coronavirus shutdown.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Coronavirus precautions
Three Twins employee Carina Avina, left, said customers were sparse during the lunch hour at the Oxbow Market on Monday, March 16. Many Oxbow businesses limited seating or closed entirely in response to the coronavirus. Monday.
Sean Scully, Register
Coronavirus precautions
Oxbow Public Market worker Reyna Lopez wipes down a door after the hall stepped up sanitation procedures in response to the coronavirus.
Sean Scully, Register
Coronavirus precautions
Model Bakery was limiting costomers to five at a time at the Oxbow location on Monday, March 16.
Sean Scully, Register
Coronavirus Precautions
Oxbow Market stepped up santitation procedures in response to the coronavirus, Monday, March 16.
Sean Scully, Register
Coronavirus precautions
Many business in the Oxbow Market limited seating or closed outright in response to the coronavirus, Monday, March 16.
Sean Scully, Register
Beringer closed
Beringer Vineyards and other local wineries were closed Monday after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all wineries and bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.
David Stoneberg, Star
Castello di Amorosa
Valets at Castello di Amorosa in Calistoga were counting vehicles on March 14 to ensure not more than 250 vistitors at a time were touring the grounds, due to Coronavirus threats.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Fruit and vegetable vendors at Calistoga's Farmers' Market still had plenty to sell later in the day on March 14, as visitors stayed away due to the coronavirus.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
A usually bustling Calistoga Farmers' Market was off and on quiet March 14, and most of the customers were locals.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Customers lined up to purchase seafood from Santa Rosa Seafood March 14.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Karen Verzosa, Calistoga Farmers' Market organizer wore a mask on March 14, as protection against the coronavirus. Desite the threat, business at the market was "sort of as usual" she said.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Grant Showley, right, and his son, Logan, on their first day doing business at the Calistoga Farmers' Market March 14. AB Provisions makes and sells honey, and flavored almond milk.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Trader Joe's
A Trader Joe's employee in Napa wipes down the store's shopping carts, a step the store is taking in light of the developing situation with the coronavirus in the United States.
Sarah Klearman, Register
Napa seniors
Margaret Farmer, Flora Knepp and Betty Guy met at the Napa Senior Center on Thursday for lunch like normal, but have cut back on other outings as a result of coronavirus concerns, they said.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Watershed initiative
In a time of coronavirus, Registrar of Voters John Tuteur and Mike Hackett bump elbows Friday morning rather than shake hands as Cio Perez looks on. Hackett and other proponents of a proposed watershed initiative had worked out some filing fine points with Tuteur.
Barry Eberling
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
A Walmart employee restocks cleaning supplies next to empty shelves that once held sanitizers. Stores in Napa reported low stock over the weekend after a case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Solano County.
Sarah Klearman, Register
