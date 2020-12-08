Good news: Napa County's first 1,950 vaccine doses should arrive soon

For example, if Queen of the Valley Medical Center had 1,950 doses for their staff, the hospital would have to report the first doses given within 24 hours on the state’s reporting system. Once the doses were used, the state would approve the second-dose allocation.

Relucio explained a priority system for the vaccine under state and federal guidelines that first makes it available to such groups as health care workers and skilled nursing home residents. The county on Dec. 1 submitted a vaccine plan to the state that will soon be available on the county website.

Supervisors also talked about a new state state-at-home order that will hit the Bay Area when the region's intensive care unit bed availability falls below 15%. As of Tuesday, it was at about 24%. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the new restrictions could hit the Bay Area in mid-to-late December for at least three weeks.

Among other things, the order limits restaurants to take out and delivery only and closes hair salons and winery tastings. It limits retail to 20% capacity. It prohibits gatherings, though it does allow public worship services outside.

Five Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara and San Francisco — have already imposed the stay-at-home order on their own. Napa County is waiting until the state trigger is reached.