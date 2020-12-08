Good news: Napa County's first 1,950 vaccine doses should arrive soon

Napa County supervisors on Tuesday heard a grim COVID-19 update with a touch of good news — the county in coming weeks could receive vaccine doses for 1,950 health care workers.
First came the worsening statistics. New county cases have recently topped 80 a day, compared to the previous July peak of about 40 a day. The Bay Area — including Napa County—- could soon fall under a new state stay-at-home order.
“I know this seems like such a bleak report around the holidays,” Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, told supervisors.
Supervisor Belia Ramos struck a positive note. She talked of seeing reports of a 90-year-old woman in Great Britain receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials on Tuesday.
“It really was a moment that gives us hope,” she said. “We hope we are coming to the end of what we thought would just be a sprint and turned out to be the longest marathon of our lifetime.”
A COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech could get approved in the United States for emergency use as soon as Thursday, with a vaccine by Moderna possibly to follow.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart. Relucio explained in an email how those first 1,950 vaccinations coming to Napa County could be handled.
For example, if Queen of the Valley Medical Center had 1,950 doses for their staff, the hospital would have to report the first doses given within 24 hours on the state’s reporting system. Once the doses were used, the state would approve the second-dose allocation.
Relucio explained a priority system for the vaccine under state and federal guidelines that first makes it available to such groups as health care workers and skilled nursing home residents. The county on Dec. 1 submitted a vaccine plan to the state that will soon be available on the county website.
Supervisors also talked about a new state state-at-home order that will hit the Bay Area when the region's intensive care unit bed availability falls below 15%. As of Tuesday, it was at about 24%. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the new restrictions could hit the Bay Area in mid-to-late December for at least three weeks.
Among other things, the order limits restaurants to take out and delivery only and closes hair salons and winery tastings. It limits retail to 20% capacity. It prohibits gatherings, though it does allow public worship services outside.
Five Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara and San Francisco — have already imposed the stay-at-home order on their own. Napa County is waiting until the state trigger is reached.
“That being said, businesses and individuals should prepare for what is likely to come,” Relucio said.
Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said he appreciated that Relucio is following the state’s response and not putting Napa County into the shutdown early.
“I’m going to go on my own shutdown,” he said. “But that’s something I’ve made my personal thought.”
Michelle Benvenuto, executive director of Winegrowers of Napa County, encouraged Napa County not to be pressured into following the lead of the five Bay Area counties that imposed the new stay-at-home order earlier than required.
Some businesses have questioned whether outdoor dining or hair salons are a big cause of COVID-19 spread. A reporter during Newsom’s Monday press conference asked the governor for evidence. He also asked Newsom for words to business owners facing new restrictions.
Newsom didn’t address the request for evidence. He talked about state tax credits, sales tax payment extensions and grants available to businesses. The federal government needs to do more, he said.
He comes from a small business background and reverences small businesses. His empathy isn’t only intellectual, Newsom said.
“I deeply recognize people’s pain and suffering in this moment, that their dreams have been shattered because of this pandemic,” he said.
He ended on a more upbeat note.
“All I ask, folks, is know this — this is the third wave. We don’t expect a fourth. Vaccines are on the way,” Newsom said.
A new twist arose Tuesday with the closing of a Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting to in-person attendance. That will be the case for the Dec. 15 meeting as well.
“We are trying to be good role models during the spike,” county spokesperson Janet Upton said.
The public could watch at the county website and on Zoom. People phoned in public comments. Such local bodies as the Napa City Council closed their meetings to live attendance months ago because of the pandemic.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: HOW TO HAVE A COZY QUARANTINE HOME THIS WINTER
Barry Eberling's memorable 2020 stories
Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling share his most memorable stories of 2020.
Napa citizens saw businesses close and face mask required when the deadly Spanish Flu hit in 1918. Note: This story ran before United States h…
Napa Valley has an economy based on its internationally famous wines. But does it need something more?
NapaSan on its 75th anniversary is remembered for cleaning up a Napa River that Napa used as its sewer.
Here's a story involving millions of dollars, politics, a $128 million new jail and schools. It's the best excess ERAF story ever!
Berryessa Highlands lost more than 90 homes to the Hennessey Fire, prompting residents to ask tough questions about wildfire protection in thi…
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.