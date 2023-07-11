For 16 years, Efrain Garcia has been hand-delivering the good news, the bad news and everything in between for the U.S. Postal Service to about 477 homes in and around downtown Napa.

Garcia has become such a well-known figure in the community, he’s practically a neighbor himself.

“I love it so much that I don’t see it as work, to be honest,” said the postal carrier, who is 47.

“He’s just been a ray of sunshine,” said Jenette Raymond, one of Garcia's customers. “He’s thoughtful, reliable … and just an amazing person.”

However, as of Wednesday, Raymond and other neighbors will have to say goodbye to Garcia, at least when it comes to getting mail.

Part of Garcia’s longtime territory, Route 8, has been adjusted. He’ll be losing about half of his current route while taking on a whole new section of homes and businesses.

Raymond and her daughter Stephanie Zepeda are two of about 127 neighbors who recently signed an online petition protesting Garcia’s route change.

It was a shock to hear the news, said Raymond. “Garcia is extremely considerate” of all the residents on his route, never complains and really cares about the people on his route, she said. “These days so many things are so impersonal. Efrain is the opposite. He’s a rare person.

“It’s sad; he’s going to lose contact with all of us.”

“Efrain has become more than our mail carrier – he is our friend,” Zepeda wrote on the petition. “We are asking the Post Office to reconsider their plan to change his route and keep him on his current route. He is like family to us!”

Other residents who signed the petition agreed just as wholeheartedly.

Garcia “goes above and beyond his duties by making it a point to get to know everyone in the community,” wrote petitioner Heather Kirlin. “It’s hard to imagine our neighborhood without him."

According to resident Sherry Vattuone, Garcia is more than just her letter carrier, “he is my friend and my family loves him.” She hoped that Garcia’s route would not change.

“I’ve been at this address for 40 years,” wrote petition signer Myra Changus. Garcia “is the best carrier we’ve ever had. He is part of our neighborhood.”

Garcia "is a large part of what makes living here great," said resident Lara Abbott. "It's like it’s the 1950s where he truly knows and cares about everyone on his route.”

According to Cindy Stiles, Garcia “goes above and beyond” what other mail carriers do. “We consider him a vital part of our neighborhood,” she said.

Garcia “literally keeps us connected,” wrote neighbor Sandra Cooper, who also hoped the postman could remain on his longtime route.

Raymond said the route change troubled her so much she decided to start a petition.

“I was going to walk his route with a clipboard,” said Raymond. “My daughter said we can do this online, you just go to change.org. And she said, ‘I’ll set it up for you.’” They then shared the petition on the community social media site Nextdoor.

By the end of June more than 100 neighbors had signed the plea titled “Keep Efrain Garcia As Our Mail Carrier.”

Garcia said he was quite touched by the petition.

“When I heard they were doing this petition it was overwhelming,” said Garcia. “The appreciation is just … it’s a lot,” he said, pausing, having no words to describe his feelings. “What I love the most are the people around me. It makes my job so easy for me.”

He’s been with the Postal Service for 18 years, said Garcia. As often as six days a week, the carrier commutes from his home in Cordelia to Napa.

“I’m on the overtime list,” he explained. "I don’t mind. I just enjoy it so much. The only down thing is I don’t see my family so much.” (Garcia, whose 29th wedding anniversary is July 29, has two daughters, ages 27 and 18.)

The route change is difficult. “I’ve been there for 16 years,” the carrier said. “It’s not just a delivery; it’s more than that. You become a family. It’s really hard to say goodbye to them. But I know it’s part of life, and maybe it will be a new chapter.”

Raymond said she printed out the Change.org petition and delivered it to a counter clerk at the Trancas Street post office on June 30.

While uncertain what difference the petition would make, "some things you think you can’t do anything about but when I feel like I might be able to, I try to be that person who does something about it,” she said.

“I feel bad for Efrain. I feel bad for all of us,” said Raymond. “It’s almost like a death. Or a divorce or any horrible life-changing event.”

A USPS spokesperson commented on the change of route.

“Like every other logistics and delivery company, territories covered by our employees are dynamic and can change due to population growth, unit workload and volumes,” Meiko Patton said an email.

Raymond said the neighbors on Garcia’s new route don’t know how lucky they are. “They are getting a great person. They are going to be very fortunate,” she said.

Garcia had these words to share with the new carrier for his old route: The residents are wonderful people and “they will make his job easy.”

This longtime letter carrier said he wanted to thank all of the residents on his original route, “every single one of them. I’m very grateful.”

