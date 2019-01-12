Goodbye to Giancarlo: Addiction took life of young Napa native

The fentanyl crisis

Amanda Krueger believes it is very likely that the heroin Giancarlo used the night of his fatal overdose was laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017 more than 28,000 deaths involving synthetic opioids occurred in the United States -- more deaths than from any other type of opioid.

In 2017, the number of overdose deaths involving opioids (including prescription opioids and illegal opioids like heroin and illicitly manufactured fentanyl) was six times higher than in 1999.

On average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

Sgt. Paul Gilman is a member of the Investigations Unit of the Petaluma police department. He is familiar with Giancarlo’s case.

“Amanda did everything you can do as a parent,” he said. “She was actively engaged in her children’s lives. She was actively engaged in his treatment and sobriety.”

“She had those daily check-ins. That’s the scary thing -- you could do everything and still not come out on top of this.”

According to Gilman, in recent years opiates have found their way into the North Bay, including Napa.

They are such an additive drug, and the relapse rate is so high, he said. A teen or young adult who experiments with opiates, even just once, can end up with a lifelong addiction, “something they will battle for many years, if they survive,” said Gilman.

Kids have access to these drugs, even in affluent areas like Napa, said Gilman. "We end up with these highly addictive drugs being given or trafficked to children that have a hard time ignoring that pleasure stimulus.”

Gilman said his department is working towards creating a program that would allow for prosecution of people who are knowingly selling fentanyl-laced heroin.

They hope to treat such overdoses like murder investigations and charge dealers with manslaughter.

Giancarlo’s toxicology report at the Sonoma County is still pending.