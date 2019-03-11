What caused 2,400 PG&E customers in south Napa to be without power for most of their Sunday evening?
Blame a goose.
The crew responding to the 7:30 p.m. outage found evidence of a large goose that flew into several spans of line on Old Sonoma Road, Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson said Monday morning.
Power was restored to all but 130 customers by 10 p.m., with the rest back online by 4:30 a.m., she said.
In a separate outage, a tree fell into a line northeast of Summit Lake Drive in Angwin, knocking out power to 100 customers in Angwin and Pope Valley.
The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. Sunday. Because the repair crew had to use an all-terrain vehicle to access the site, repairs weren't completed until 2:30 a.m., Contreras said.