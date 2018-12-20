Two longtime members of Napa’s land-use authority will stay on the job.
Gordon Huether and Michael Murray will remain on the city Planning Commission for two-year terms after their approval by the City Council Tuesday night. Huether, a sculptor and artist, has been a commissioner since 2004. Murray, chief financial officer of Napa Recycling & Waste Services, was appointed in 2010.
The incumbents were the only candidates to be interviewed by the council after the only outside applicant, Napa event planner David Aten, announced his withdrawal in an email sent to the city before the meeting.
Taking questions from council members, both commissioners promised to continue supporting a more streamlined path to creating housing amid high rents and record-low vacancy rates – including an easier route toward accessory dwelling units, small dwellings built from garages, outbuildings and spare rooms that can be rented for less than houses or larger apartments.
Huether affirmed his strong support for fostering more add-on dwellings at Napa homes – and simplifying the permitting process for junior units and other housing – to make the task less intimidating for homeowners fearing increased expenses or months of delays.
“That’s such low-hanging fruit,” he told the council. “If you have them on only 20, even 10 percent (of existing houses), how many new living units is that?”
Murray, meanwhile, pointed to a broader view he said planners are taking toward the full effects of large-scale development such as new hotels – including a Marriott planned for south Napa that the city approved on the condition that its developer also build 12 units of affordable housing elsewhere in the city.
“I think we’ve held the bar very high in the design field, and we’ve tried to push forth a lot of information for developers to look at housing and traffic and a lot of items that are now involved with every project that we engage the process in,” he said.
Responding to questions on the possibility of having to declare conflicts of interest due to sculpture contracts, Huether responded that no more than four of 45 art projects in progress at his studio are based in Napa, and all were solicited by their clients rather than himself.
“I’m not retired,” he told the council. “As an artist, I’m very ambitious; I love what I’m doing and I’m going to keep doing it.”
“I have a special interest in high-quality design, architecture and planning,” said Huether, who will continue to hold one of the advisory body’s two seats reserved for design professionals. Pointing to photographs of Napa’s modern downtown landscape, he added: “Fourteen years ago, Napa didn’t look anything like that. It’s been an amazing transformation, and we’re not done.”
Napa’s other planning commissioners, Paul Kelley, Beth Painter and Alex Myers, will come up for new terms in December 2019.