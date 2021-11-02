Got glass? Delays, shortages and price hikes hit Napa’s bottle market

The international glass shortage has been impacting winemakers and brewers of all calibers, including Napa’s hobby vintners.

Napa Fermentation Supplies, which has sold brewing and winemaking equipment since 1983, serves both commercial wineries and homebrewer clientele, and this year, the store has had its fair share of supply chain delays.

“We sell mainly what we call surplus glass in the 750 (ml) volume size, and that is the glass that we buy back from wineries that they haven’t used yet,” explained Ben Jaynes, who joined the family business in 2007. “Everyone knows we normally have that and they’ve been coming in, so that’s why we don’t have any surplus glass.”

If you have never been to the store before, it may look like inventory is fully stocked, but Jaynes says that Napa Fermentation Supplies has been dealing with fluctuating product availability since the beginning of the pandemic. First was the shortage of five-ounce sample size bottles, which the store was finally able to stock up on after a few months.

Then, they received a buoy of that leftover glass product from local wineries, filling the shelves yet again before this year’s harvest crews snagged most of the bottles.

“In our circumstance because of all the fires last year in Napa, for some people, there was no harvest last year and in turn, there was no wine being bottled up,” said Jaynes.

Jaynes said that at the beginning of the year, the store actually had quite a bit of glass, but as of now, there is a sort of hodgepodge of product variation.

In response, some folks will give up their perfect bottle aspirations, opting for a clear bottle for their reds. Others would rather wait the three-plus months for deliveries to be made.

Jaynes said that these clients seeking more traditional options may lay their wine down for longer, or will just leave it in the tank until the preferred bottle arrives.

“But as I was getting toward the end of my bottle collection as harvest started, people said they would take whatever we had,” he said. “I remember one person took seven cases of clear bottles, eight cases of these bottles, and six cases of Bordeaux bottles just to get their wine bottled up at the end of the day.”

At Plata Wine Partners, VP of Sales and Marketing Aaron Fein also said that some clients are getting a tad less picky, especially with aesthetic choices like the color of the bottle.

“There’s thousands and thousands of cases that are produced to get to the right [bottle] color, and not all of that glass fits this spec,” said Fein. The imperfect bottles are called transition glass, which he says have been “selling like hotcakes.”

“There’s nothing wrong with it … It’s just not consistent,” he said.

Fein is wary of straying too far from their usual bottle offerings, though, as an early-pandemic mishap proved that sometimes, you really just have to wait for the best results.

“We have a primary supplier which we’re contracted with, and we have had situations where the week before a large bottling, they’ll say they don’t have it,” said Fein. “There’s so much pressure on the domestic — we buy almost everything domestic, [including] all our glass, but since there's so many problems with people getting materials from all over the rest of the world, they've all gone to every single company that does produce here in the US.”

So, at the beginning of 2021, Plata opted for a non-domestic glass to speed up the bottling process for a client, only to have the bottles fail after going to market. The company ultimately had to recall the label, and have since stuck to their typical suppliers here in the states.

Both Fein and Jaynes estimate that these shortages and delays won’t subside anytime soon, so both companies are getting really good at juggling an ever-changing list of suppliers, products and clients.

