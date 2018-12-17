Scott R. L. Young, 39, of Napa, has been appointed to a Napa Superior Court judgeship, Gov. Jerry Brown announced Monday.
Young has served as a commissioner at the Napa County Superior Court since April, when Brown appointed him to a vacancy created by the appointment of Victoria D. Wood to a judgeship.
Young is the son of Napa Superior Court Judge Ronald Young who retired from the bench in 2007.
Scott Young served as a deputy district attorney at the Napa County District Attorney’s Office from 2017 to 2018 and from 2007 to 2014. Young served as a deputy district attorney at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office from 2014 to 2017 and was a sole practitioner from 2005 to 2007, according to the governor's news release.
He earned a juris doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a bachelor of science degree from Southern Oregon University.
According to Brown's statement, Young is a Democrat.