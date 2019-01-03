Napa County's public health officer Karen Relucio, 51, has been appointed to the Commission on Emergency Medical Services, Gov. Jerry Brown announced Wednesday.
Relucio has been public health officer and deputy director at the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency since 2015. She was medical director of public health clinics, assistant health officer and chief of infectious diseases for the San Mateo County Health System from 2006 to 2015 and a clinical instructor at Stanford University Medical Center from 2003 to 2006.
Relucio is a member of California Conference of Local Health Officers, County Health Executives Association of California, Napa County Medical Society and Health Officers Association of California. She earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from Rush University Medical College and a Master of Science degree in biology from the University of Illinois.
This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation.