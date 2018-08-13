Gov. Jerry Brown announced his appointment of Theresa A. Comstock, 51, of Napa, to the State Rehabilitation Council.
Comstock was an associate at Complex Property Tax Specialists from 2009 to 2016. She was an office manager at Hope Episcopal Church and at St. Michael’s Day School from 2007 to 2008.
She is president of the California Association of Local Behavioral Health Boards and Commissions and a member of the Napa County Mental Health Board. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation.