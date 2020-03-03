Gov. Gavin Newsom asks for $20M from California's disaster funds to fight coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom wants lawmakers to make $20 million available for coronavirus response out of the state's disaster and emergency funds, the California Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon.

In the meantime, 10 of California's public health labs have received kits to test for the virus, including one in Sacramento County. Richmond, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Tulare, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties have also received kits.

"Quickly identifying and tracing positive cases is helping us better understand and slow the spread of the virus," California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said in a written statement. "As testing and contact tracing continues in the coming days, (the California Department of Public Health) expects there will be more California cases identified."

As of this morning, 43 people have tested positive for coronavirus in California, according to the department. Most of those cases are connected with federal repatriation flights. Four people have come down with the virus through community transmission.

More than 9,000 people are being monitored after they returned to California after traveling abroad, according to the department.

