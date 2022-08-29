Gov. Gavin Newsom reappoints Napa woman to State Rehabilitation Council

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced his reappointment of Napa resident Theresa Comstock, 55, to the State Rehabilitation Council.
That council, which typically meets in-person four times a year, oversees and advises the Department of Rehabilitation, an agency that supports individuals with disabilities by providing services and advocacy. According to the department’s website, the DOR “administers the largest vocational rehabilitation and independent living programs in the country.”
“Vocational rehabilitation services are designed to help job seekers with disabilities obtain competitive employment in integrated work settings,” the website says. “Independent living services may include peer support, skill development, systems advocacy, referrals, assistive technology services, transition services, housing assistance, and personal assistance services.”
People are also reading…
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Comstock has served on the 16-member council since 2018. She’s also been executive director at the California Association of Local Behavioral Health Boards and Commissions since 2018, and was previously a member of the Napa County Mental Health Board.
Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week
Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.
Napa City Council incumbents Mary Luros and Liz Alessio are unopposed in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, but the council voted Tuesday to hold the election anyway.
South Napa County hiking fans have just hit the jackpot, though the payoff is a few years away.
Upvalley police officers, firefighters, paramedics and school officials staged an active shooter drill Saturday at RLS Middle School.
Car lovers were happy to see the return of the Main Street Reunion Car Show in downtown Napa, which brought a wide assortment of hundreds of classic cars to the area.
Napa's Kastner Honda has a new owner, but the name remains the same.
This Napa chicken and duck have formed a fast friendship, and are often seen traveling as a pair. Meet Gerald and Princess of Fuller Park.
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge stemming from a May injury crash near Oakville.
Two Napa County groups are pushing to help steelhead trout by removing creek barriers to spawning grounds.
New homes are coming to Napa Pipe. Take a look here.
Child care is hard to find in Napa County. The county wants to spend $3.9 million to help improve the situation.