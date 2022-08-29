Gov. Gavin Newsom reappoints Napa woman to State Rehabilitation Council

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced his reappointment of Napa resident Theresa Comstock, 55, to the State Rehabilitation Council.

That council, which typically meets in-person four times a year, oversees and advises the Department of Rehabilitation, an agency that supports individuals with disabilities by providing services and advocacy. According to the department’s website, the DOR “administers the largest vocational rehabilitation and independent living programs in the country.”

“Vocational rehabilitation services are designed to help job seekers with disabilities obtain competitive employment in integrated work settings,” the website says. “Independent living services may include peer support, skill development, systems advocacy, referrals, assistive technology services, transition services, housing assistance, and personal assistance services.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Comstock has served on the 16-member council since 2018. She’s also been executive director at the California Association of Local Behavioral Health Boards and Commissions since 2018, and was previously a member of the Napa County Mental Health Board.