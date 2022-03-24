Gov. Gavin Newsom talks new mental health crisis strategy at Napa State Hospital

Gov. Gavin Newsom held a roundtable discussion at Napa State Hospital on Thursday and met with health care clients, service providers and local officials to discuss a policy proposal aimed to tackle California’s mental health crisis, one aspect of the state’s homelessness crisis.

Newsom’s CARE (Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment) Court proposal was unveiled last week; it essentially would give courts a policy framework to compel people suffering from serious mental illnesses and substance abuse disorders into treatment. At the same time, the framework would give participants access to wrap-around services and supportive housing.

“CARE Court is about meeting people where they are and acting with compassion to support the thousands of Californians living on our streets with severe mental health and substance use disorders,” said Newsom in a press release.

Specific details about the plan will be unveiled in April, Newsom said. And the proposal will need to be approved by the state legislature. The proposal builds upon a $12 billion allocation from the state last year specifically to address homelessness, and another $2 billion proposed this year, according to Newsom.

The proposal differs from Laura’s Law, which also involves the court-ordered treatment, in that it will require all 58 California counties to participate in the program, according to reporting from CalMatters. Counties may face penalties for not participating.

An assortment of state and local officials — two mayors, two state assemblymembers, two state senators and Newsom, among others — held a press conference following the roundtable discussion.

Kate Warburton, medical director of the California Department of State Hospitals and a forensic psychologist, said people living with “psychotic brain diseases” are being criminalized by society. She said these patients are treatable, that they deserve to be treated, and that they aren’t currently treated until they’re institutionalized.

“What we’re doing today is we’re arresting those folks as they drift in conditions of unsheltered homeless and untreated psychotic symptoms,” Warburton said. “I believe we can do better, and I’ve devoted my career to that, starting here on this campus as a provider.”

Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos said all counties are facing the challenge of coexisting homelessness and behavioral health. Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley added that the program would help catch people with untreated mental illness who currently fall through the cracks of the current system.

“The CARE Court plan addresses the core problem: the untreated,” Sedgley said.

Sacramento Mayor Derrell Steinberg said Newsom’s CARE Court proposal is now saying that the government must be held accountable for delivering mental health services.

“Right now we’ve got, if we’re honest about it, kind of a scattershot, fragmented system, where many people of good intentions help as many people as possible. But it’s not a system that delivers fast enough, on behalf of enough people and responsive to the suffering that we all know exists out on our streets,” Steinberg said. “ … We all need to come to a place where we say loud and clear that bringing people indoors, giving them the help they need, even if it isn’t perfect, is essential.”

Newsom said the cause, he thinks, that unites 90% of people in the state is “what the hell are we doing about those that are struggling on our streets and our sidewalks.”

Newsom said Laura’s Law, even with reform, only served 218 people last year, which he noted is nowhere near the estimated 14,000 individuals recorded as having a serious mental illness and the 15,000 recorded having a substance disorder in a 2020 Greater Los Angeles count of homeless individuals that recorded roughly 63,000 people experiencing homelessness in the area.

Building more institutions like the Napa State Hospital also won’t work, he said. And both efforts, he said, are “an expression of our failure to go up stream, to help people before they enter the criminal justice system, before they’re incompetent to stand trial, before they commit crimes and assaults on others and often provide harm to themselves.”

