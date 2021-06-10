Gov. Gavin Newsom's opponents say his actions are driven by the recall. Are they right?

"It's pretty clear he's absolutely sensitive to the recall," Stutzman said. "On the other hand, his budget rollout is something governors normally do when there's not a recall, as well."

Some of his actions are similar to those taken by Republicans, Stutzman noted.

Several Republican governors, for example, have also created lotteries to convince people to get vaccinated.

The recall is more likely to sway Newsom's decisions that affect potential deep-pocketed campaign donors, Stutzman said. For a Democrat like Newsom, that's typically labor unions.

"There's greater incentive for a governor under recall to pander to special interests that he or she would be most reliant on to defend them," Stutzman said.

Newsom's campaign has reported more than $1.7 million in donations from unions. Last week, the Labor Federation and the state's biggest teachers union announced they would support him. But backing from all labor factions isn't guaranteed.