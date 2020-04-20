Gov. Newsom announces 70,000 devices secured to help with remote learning

The state has established a task force focused on erasing the digital divide for students throughout the state, an issue that has existed for decades but is now more obvious due to the pandemic, Thurmond said.

"I'm grateful to the leadership of our governor and our state board president and others who join me in believing that as we respond to the needs of our students to learn in this pandemic, that we must do so in a way where we once and for all close the digital divide," he said.

Thurmond will co-chair the task force with state Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino. The group is expected to meet for the first time Monday at 4 p.m., which will be broadcast on Facebook.

Health officials around the state have confirmed a total of 30,978 coronavirus cases, including 1,208 deaths, according to Newsom. In addition, 1,196 people are in intensive care due to the virus and 3,257 are currently hospitalized across the state.

