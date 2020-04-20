Gov. Newsom announces 70,000 devices secured to help with remote learning

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced Monday that the state has secured some 70,000 laptops, Chromebooks and tablets to help students learn at home during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Siebel Newsom worked with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, California State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond and Newsom's Chief Deputy Cabinet Secretary Ben Chida to lobby companies throughout the state to provide technology to students that will help them participate in online learning and "bridge the digital divide," according to Siebel Newsom.
About one-fifth of California students lack resources like a computer or a stable Internet connection to participate in online education.
In addition, Siebel Newsom said, a recent study found that about half of low-income families and 42 percent of families of color in California were anxious about the prospect of so-called distance learning during the pandemic because they lacked a home computer.
"The fear these parents have that their children will fall behind without Internet access and devices is very real," she said.
The effort builds on Newsom's April 1 announcement that Google would provide 100,000 points of WiFi and broadband internet access throughout the state for at least three months, as well as several thousand Chromebook laptops to students to assist in distance learning efforts.
The state has established a task force focused on erasing the digital divide for students throughout the state, an issue that has existed for decades but is now more obvious due to the pandemic, Thurmond said.
"I'm grateful to the leadership of our governor and our state board president and others who join me in believing that as we respond to the needs of our students to learn in this pandemic, that we must do so in a way where we once and for all close the digital divide," he said.
Thurmond will co-chair the task force with state Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino. The group is expected to meet for the first time Monday at 4 p.m., which will be broadcast on Facebook.
Health officials around the state have confirmed a total of 30,978 coronavirus cases, including 1,208 deaths, according to Newsom. In addition, 1,196 people are in intensive care due to the virus and 3,257 are currently hospitalized across the state.
Hillside Christian Church online service
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Chico's
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Napa healthcare systems try to meet medical worker needs.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference Tuesday at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif.