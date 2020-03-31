Gov. Newsom announces statewide hotline for seniors to access services

Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a statewide hotline Tuesday to help the state's 5.3 million residents older than 65 connect with state and local services during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The state is establishing the hotline, (833) 544-2374, in partnership with organizations like AARP, the Alzheimer's Association, the American Heart Association and the American Lung Association to assuage the loneliness and anxiety that the state's older residents may feel during the pandemic as they are self-isolating.

"I don't want to be hearing stories that someone finally knocked on a door and no one answered, only to find out when they opened that door that someone had passed away because we didn't meet the moment," Newsom said.

The hotline is intended to help residents go further than delivering food or medicine to their older family members by connecting them with potentially vital services and programs.

The state is also partnering with local 211 hotline programs to provide similar support to seniors and other vulnerable demographics at a more granular level.

Newsom said it was fitting to launch the hotline on March 31, Cesar Chavez Day, in the spirit of service and "meeting this moment."

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member