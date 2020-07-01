Gov. Newsom appoints Napa attorney to new state job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jared A. Goldman, 48, of Napa, has been appointed general counsel at the California Health and Human Services Agency, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

Goldman has served as deputy director and chief counsel at the Department of Health Care Services since 2016. Goldman was a partner at Best, Best and Krieger LLP from 2012 to 2016. He served in several positions at the California Prison Health Care Receivership from 2006 to 2012, including chief counsel and staff counsel.

Goldman was deputy county counsel at the Santa Clara County Counsel’s Office from 2001 to 2006. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $199,368. Goldman is a Democrat.