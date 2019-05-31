Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday extending the state's prohibition against price gouging in Napa and other counties recovering from wildfires in 2017 and 2018.
The original order was issued by his predecessor, Jerry Brown, after the devastation caused by the 2017 North Bay and Northern California fires, then extended it until this Friday.
With the new order, controls on price increases on rents and a variety of supplies are extended until Dec. 31, 2019, in Napa, Mendocino, Santa Barbara, Shasta, and Sonoma counties.
The order means that landlords, hotel or motel operators, and people who sell items such as emergency supplies, medical supplies, gasoline or building materials can’t raise rates by more than 10 percent, according to state law.
Earlier this week, local managers of rental properties in Napa County debated whether controls on rents were still necessary.