Congressman Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has invited as his special guest Gov. Gavin Newsom to his Annual Napa Valley Pasta Dinner at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Ranch Winery, 105 Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena.
The event includes wines, a silent auction, food, and music by Steel Jam.
Free electronic recycling will be available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults, and children under 12 years are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance, at the door the day of the event, or at mikethompsonforcongress.com.
For more information, call Mary Jane Bowker at 707-226-8989.