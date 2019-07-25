{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Thompson (copy)

Rep. Mike Thompson hosts an annual pasta dinner in St. Helena. This year's event is Sunday, Aug. 4.

 Kevin Courtney, Register file photo

Congressman Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has invited as his special guest Gov. Gavin Newsom to his Annual Napa Valley Pasta Dinner at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Ranch Winery, 105 Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena.

The event includes wines, a silent auction, food, and music by Steel Jam.

Free electronic recycling will be available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and children under 12 years are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance, at the door the day of the event, or at mikethompsonforcongress.com.

For more information, call Mary Jane Bowker at 707-226-8989.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags