Gov. Newsom orders statewide ban on evictions for renters affected by coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a temporary ban on evictions statewide for those affected by the novel coronavirus.
The measure prevents the evictions of renters over the nonpayment of rent through May 31. It covers those who have lost work because of the pandemic, have become sick or have had to take care of family members with COVID-19. Law enforcement and the court system also would be prohibited from executing evictions while the order is in effect.
Renters would still be required to eventually pay all the rent they owe, and must notify their landlords in writing within seven days of their nonpayment, according to the governor's executive order.
The order, which comes days before many rent payments are due on April 1, is stronger than prior action the governor had taken to allow cities and counties to pass their own moratoriums on evictions. Since then, housing activists around California and some legislators had been urging Newsom to go further. About 50 of the state's 539 cities and counties have passed their own anti-eviction measures since the pandemic began, according to a letter to Newsom from more than dozen lawmakers this week.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti already has temporarily banned evictions for those affected by the coronavirus and in situations where apartment owners are planning to pull rentals off the market. The L.A. City Council on Friday afternoon is debating additional protections for renters.
