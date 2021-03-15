Gov. Newsom pardons Napa County man who turned his life around

In the years since, Husong has settled in American Canyon, volunteered with the nonprofit care-package drive Operation: With Love from Home, begun a dog training business and counseled other veterans dealing with PTSD’s aftereffects. But the chance to wipe away the traces of his past arrest, he said in January, will be the ultimate vindication of his efforts to better himself and lend his support to others.

“When you’re a felon, getting housing is hard, getting jobs is hard, the stigma is insane,” he said while also expressing hopes to use his newfound freedoms to eventually travel abroad, possibly for overseas aid work. “It made me feel different and ‘less than’ the entire time; oh my God, it was huge. Now a whole world has opened to me; I’m going to make everybody proud, like I’ve tried for the last eight years.”

“I’ve been invited to duck hunting clubs with other veterans, which I couldn’t go to because of the firearm charges. Now I’ll go — for the eating and hanging out part and sitting by the fire. I’m 55 and I don’t worry about a lot of things I used to, but I’m gone in 30 years, my daughters won’t have a felon for a father. I know that it sounds trite, but it’s important to me. I even look forward to jury duty, which no one else does; I can hold my little bald head high.”