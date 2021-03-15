Gov. Newsom pardons Napa County man who turned his life around

For years Steven Husong had made the slow climb from addiction and arrest to recovery and lending aid to military veterans who had struggled with civilian life as he himself had. Then, on the last day of 2020, the former Army staff sergeant learned that the final rung was just within reach.
Husong was with his daughter Jessie at Napa’s Veterans Memorial Park when his cellphone rang, displaying a number in the 916 area code — the environs of the state capital of Sacramento.
What Husong heard as he took the call, he recalled later, beggared belief.
“I heard on the line, ‘Hi, is this Steven? This is Gavin Newsom,’” said the American Canyon resident of his call from the California governor. “I didn’t believe it, but he said ‘Mr. Husong, in my heart of hearts, this is Gavin Newsom. You know that pardon you’re looking for? Consider it done.’
“And I about had a heart attack. I’m yelling (in celebration) in the middle of Vets Park and everyone’s looking at me, thinking I’m a lunatic,” he said with a chuckle. “Then the governor says to my daughter, ‘You know your father’s a good man, right?’”
The pardon, one of nine announced Friday by Newsom's office, removes the last remaining legal hurdles faced by the 55-year-old Husong after his 2013 arrest for threatening his former wife and her boyfriend — an incident the veteran linked to alcohol and substance abuse and, more deeply, the post-traumatic stress disorder he grappled with after serving in the Afghanistan war nearly two decades ago.
In the years since, Husong has settled in American Canyon, volunteered with the nonprofit care-package drive Operation: With Love from Home, begun a dog training business and counseled other veterans dealing with PTSD’s aftereffects. But the chance to wipe away the traces of his past arrest, he said in January, will be the ultimate vindication of his efforts to better himself and lend his support to others.
“When you’re a felon, getting housing is hard, getting jobs is hard, the stigma is insane,” he said while also expressing hopes to use his newfound freedoms to eventually travel abroad, possibly for overseas aid work. “It made me feel different and ‘less than’ the entire time; oh my God, it was huge. Now a whole world has opened to me; I’m going to make everybody proud, like I’ve tried for the last eight years.”
“I’ve been invited to duck hunting clubs with other veterans, which I couldn’t go to because of the firearm charges. Now I’ll go — for the eating and hanging out part and sitting by the fire. I’m 55 and I don’t worry about a lot of things I used to, but I’m gone in 30 years, my daughters won’t have a felon for a father. I know that it sounds trite, but it’s important to me. I even look forward to jury duty, which no one else does; I can hold my little bald head high.”
In a 25-year military career that ended in 2008, Husong served in the Navy and then, from the early 1990s, the Army National Guard, for which he spent three years in Afghanistan. While stationed there, he broke his back and shoulder in the rollover crash of a Humvee, then suffered a head injury after being struck by rocks during a planned ordnance explosion, he said in a 2015 interview with the Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Coping with alcohol and prescription drug abuse as well as the breakup of a 10-year marriage, Husong was arrested in May 2013 on suspicion of making felony threats and extortion. The Sentinel reported the allegations stemmed from a phone call with his former wife during which he demanded she pay him for trips he took with his daughter.
“I made lot of mistakes back then — got on phone while drunk and made threats to my ex-wife’s boyfriend,” Husong said of the incident. “It destroyed my self-esteem and I lost almost everything.”
Husong was held for 32 days in the Santa Cruz County jail, was placed on five years' probation, sold his Soquel home to post bail and entered The Pathway Home, the residential therapy program in Yountville that treated Iraq and Afghanistan veterans suffering from PTSD and battlefield head injuries.
“The breakup I had almost killed me,” he said of that time. “It happened because I wasn’t getting the help I needed for PTSD.”
Since completing the Pathway program and settling in Napa County, Husong has entered the dog-training business and lent his time to military causes, including volunteering and fundraising for the Kansas-based nonprofit Friends in Service of Heroes ... But early in 2020, he moved to tie up the remaining loose ends of the trouble he had faced years earlier.
At his ex-wife’s suggestion, Husong began the process of applying for a governor’s pardon in mid-2020, eventually compiling a roughly 150-page presentation with help from a regional representative to state Sen. Bill Dodd, a former Napa County supervisor. A background check from the state parole office followed, he said, as well as more questions from the governor’s office — along with letters of recommendation from Dodd and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.
Receiving news of his pardon on New Year’s Eve, he said, moved him to the tears he had not shed even after being shot in a training accident, or going to court.
“I feel like I won the lottery, bro, it’s incredible,” Husong said the following week. “I’m telling people I don’t even know. I feel like I finally achieved what I meant to do, and I’m just stoked.”
The pardon of Husong was one of 20 acts of clemency Newsom signed on Friday, including nine pardons and 10 medical reprieves, all relating to the coronavirus. Newsom has now issued a total of 72 pardons, 79 commutations and 20 medical reprieves since taking office in 2019.
The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A commutation reduces the length of a prison sentence. A pardon would effectively do the same, but it also restores certain civil rights for people who have already completed their sentences.
Others to be pardoned by the governor were:
• Jimmy Cha, sentenced to five years in prison in 1996 for threatening four people with a gun in a restaurant parking lot and punching two of them.
• Josephine Edu, sentenced to seven years in prison for a 1996 getting into a fight with her boss and cutting her with a piece of glass.
• Alexander Galuz, sentenced to three years probation and one year in jail for a 2001 conviction of possessing a controlled substance for sale.
• Marco Gomez, who was sentenced to five years in prison in 1998 after he shot someone following an argument at an intersection.
• Robert Hutton, who was sentenced to four years probation and 90 days in jail in 1985 for possessing a controlled substance for sale.
• Ian Jerde, who was sentenced to three years probation and one year in jail in 1993 after being convicted of conspiracy to commit a crime.
• Robert Thies, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 1988 conviction of manufacturing, transporting, and possession of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance for sale; and conspiracy to commit a crime and obstruct justice.
• Paul Williams, who was sentenced to three years probation and 150 days in jail in 1987 for transporting or selling a controlled substance.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
