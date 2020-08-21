Gov. Newsom promises more resources for fighting Napa area fires

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined the daily Cal Fire news conference at the Calistoga Fairgrounds Friday to promise beefed up firefighting for the local wildfires that have ravaged 220,00 acres and taken three lives in Napa County since Monday.
With progress being made fighting fires in Southern California, resources have been shifted to the north to help Cal Fire get the upper hand, Newsom said.
Since Thursday, the number of personnel on the Napa-centered fires has doubled to 1,059, he said.
On Thursday, Napa County Sheriff's personnel discovered three bodies in a burned residence on the 6900 block of Highway 128. Their identities have not been released.
The LNU Lightning Complex, with fires in Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Lake counties, is now 10th on the all-time list of California's epic fires, Newsom said. The amount of acreage burning across California is equal in size to the state of Rhode Island, requiring evacuations of 119,000 people, he said.
The biggest of the local fires within the LNU Lightning Complex, is the Hennessey Fire, which sprang up early Monday near the city of Napa's Lake Hennessey reservoir following a lightning strike.
At daybreak Friday, the Hennessey Fire has merged with six smaller blazes and totaled 194,942 acres, an increase of 90,000 acres since Thursday morning. But overnight it grew only by 3,000 acres.
Progress is being made in fighting the Hennessey Fire, which wraps around three sides of Lake Berryessa and has spread into Lake and Solano counties, Cal Fire reported Friday.
The Hennessey Fire, which has put 17,000 county residents under mandatory or advisory evacuations, is now 7% contained, Cal Fire said. Only a tiny evacuation -- for a portion of Silverado Trail near Calistoga -- has been lifted, with no forecast for when others might be.
Cal Fire’s assessment group came up with a rough estimate for losses in Napa County: 500 to 600 structures, including houses, barns, outbuildings and even boats.
“We are making progress,” Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said on Friday morning. “There has been (some) containment overnight. We’re making progress on this. The weather conditions are favorable.”
Cal Fire has been setting intentional backfires as crews fight the wildfires, he said. That has led to concern among some people who thought they were seeing wildfire activity.
But there has already been considerable loss. Pedroza on Thursday went to see the hard-hit areas of Berryessa Highlands and Spanish Flat.
Berryessa Highlands is 350 homes on hills along Lake Berryessa near Steele Canyon Recreation Area. Pedroza saw lots that had been “completely decimated” by fire and had the sense that losses took place over much of the community.
But, he said, the magnitude of the losses here and elsewhere in the Berryessa area is still unknown.
The fire had seemed to have bypassed Berryessa Highlands on Tuesday evening. But then it veered back and went through the area. The community dates back to the late 1960s.
Spanish Flat is an area on the west side of Lake Berryessa with such features as a mobile home park and senior center. The Spanish Flat water district serves about 400 residents.
“Significant devastation,” Pedroza said.
The rural community of Circle Oaks between Lake Berryessa and the city of Napa looked good as of Thursday night, he said. Circle Oaks is another rural community launched in the 1960s that today has about 190 homes.
Pedroza said viewing the destroyed property in Spanish Flat and Berryessa Highlands and knowing the families that will be affected was difficult for him.
“I’m going to make sure Napa County is there for our Lake Berryessa neighbors,” Pedroza said. “We’re going to make sure we provide the right outreach and support.”
In its Friday morning report, Cal Fire said "extreme fire behavior with short and long range spotting" was continuing to challenge firefighting efforts. Fires continue to make runs in multiple directions and impacting multiple communities," Cal Fire said.
There was surge in mandatory evacuations Tuesday and Wednesday, including the communities of Angwin and Deer Park and St. Helena Hospital, but no significant new evacuations since then.
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Sunday morning through Tuesday morning due to the potential for more dry lightning of the sort that spawned dozens of Northern California fires Monday.
Register reporter Barry Eberling contributed to this story.
