Gov. Newsom promises more resources for fighting Napa area fires

Progress is being made in fighting the Hennessey Fire, which wraps around three sides of Lake Berryessa and has spread into Lake and Solano counties, Cal Fire reported Friday.

The Hennessey Fire, which has put 17,000 county residents under mandatory or advisory evacuations, is now 7% contained, Cal Fire said. Only a tiny evacuation -- for a portion of Silverado Trail near Calistoga -- has been lifted, with no forecast for when others might be.

Cal Fire’s assessment group came up with a rough estimate for losses in Napa County: 500 to 600 structures, including houses, barns, outbuildings and even boats.

“We are making progress,” Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said on Friday morning. “There has been (some) containment overnight. We’re making progress on this. The weather conditions are favorable.”

Cal Fire has been setting intentional backfires as crews fight the wildfires, he said. That has led to concern among some people who thought they were seeing wildfire activity.

But there has already been considerable loss. Pedroza on Thursday went to see the hard-hit areas of Berryessa Highlands and Spanish Flat.