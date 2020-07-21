Gov. Newsom releases new guidelines for California hair salons, barbershops

Electrology, tattooing, and piercing services aren't permitted outdoors "because they are invasive procedures that require a controlled hygienic environment to be performed safely," according to the guidelines.

Hair and nail salons in counties that have been on the state watch list for more than three days for increased hospitalizations and cases can't operate indoors, but they can provide outdoor services if they follow the new guidelines.

Newsom provided an update on the state's overall pandemic status Monday, saying that 33 counties still remain on the watch list for increased case rates and hospitalizations.

"This is a list we're laser-focused on," he said. "This list represents an overwhelming majority of the state population."

San Francisco was added to the list on Friday; Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma were already on the list. San Mateo is the only Bay Area county not on it.

California now has 391,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 7,694 deaths. Newsom said the 7-day average for new cases in a day is 8,911 with 6,846 new cases reported yesterday. The positivity rate over the past 14 days is 7.39%. Last week, the two-week average was 7.41%.