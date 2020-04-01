Gov. Newsom says schools unlikely to open for rest of school year

Newsom also announced statewide guidance for the public use of protective masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Newsom and California Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell stressed that the use of protective face masks by members of the public has no scientific support as a substitute for social and physical distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, and said people who use masks should not develop a false sense of security about their level of immunity.

Members of the public who wear a protective mask such as an N95 mask can also still run the risk of spreading germs and risking infection if they're more lenient about other coronavirus safety protocols like washing hands with soap and warm water.

"When we speak about the potential downfalls, which we also must acknowledge, they can be that if people have these masks on, they feel somewhat immune, they feel like they can get closer to other people," Angell said during Newsom's daily news conference. "And when they do so, they decrease that great evidence-based intervention that we have which is physical distancing."