Gov. Newsom tours Napa fire damage; dangerous winds expected overnight

The Glass Fire is now 5% contained, but continuing to spread overnight Wednesday and Thursday near Calistoga and west of St. Helena, Cal Fire said.

A handful of Napa County wineries have been destroyed, as well as several resort properties. Cal Fire said Thursday that five "commercial buildings" had been destroyed in Napa County and four had been damaged, but assessments are still being made.

Earlier evacuation orders remaining in effect over a broad swath of the Upvalley, including Calistoga, St. Helena and the communities of Deer Park and Angwin.

Pacific Gas & Electric said it does not expect to call a Public Safety Power Shutoff due to the predicted winds.

Because of the high heat over California, PG&E said the state power grid had issued a Flex Alert asking that the public conserve energy between 3 and 10 p.m. Thursday to reduce the demand on the electrical system.

PG&E on Thursday had restored power to about 1,500 homes and businesses in Calistoga, utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras said. Calistoga is under an evacuation order because of the Glass Fire.