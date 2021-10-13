Gov. Newsom vetoes bill that sought to promote more diverse California state workers

Newsom also pointed to initiatives in his own administration that he said advance diversity in the government workforce.

"The goal of this initiative is to implement policies that promote a diverse and inclusive workforce reflective of California, ensure a respectful workplace free of harassment, and address gender and racial pay gaps in the state workforce," Newsom wrote in his veto message.

The governor called on Holden to collaborate with his administration to address those concerns, and said that some of what the bill was intended to achieve could be accomplished through next year's budget process.

In an interview with The Sacramento Bee, Holden said that he was disappointed with the governor's veto, but that he will "take it in the spirit of which he wrote it."

Holden said he plans to introduce legislation next year to address at least some of what AB 105 would have done.

"We think that we can come back next year with a more laser-focused bill, even though I think this one was right on point," he said.

