Gov. Newsom vows to add firefighters despite California budget woes, as 'ferocious' summer looms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SACRAMENTO — With a "ferocious and challenging" wildfire season looming, California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged to hire hundreds of new firefighters Wednesday — but acknowledged that his new budget will curtail some of his previous funding proposals to help the state respond to emergencies.

As the state falls into a multibillion-dollar budget deficit because of the coronavirus pandemic, Newsom said he'll work with the Legislature to secure more than $200 million in new funding for Cal Fire and the Office of Emergency Services (OES).

"We are not going to step back despite the economic headwinds," Newsom said at a press conference at a Cal Fire station in Cameron Park.

But a few moments later he acknowledged that the deficit, projected at $54 billion, is having an effect on the initial budget proposal he unveiled in January.

"We did pull back in certain areas to OES and Cal Fire," he said. "We couldn't do everything we proposed in January." He declined to go into detail, saying the specifics will be released when he outlines his revised budget Thursday.