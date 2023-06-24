The Napa City Council wrapped up the city’s months-long budget process this week.

The new budget, adopted by the council unanimously on Tuesday, will come into effect once the new fiscal year starts in July. It will cover the 2023-24 and 2024-25 fiscal years, in a return to the two-year budgeting the city practiced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though much of the funding planned out in the budget will go toward typical ongoing city costs — such as salaries and capital improvement projects — it will also invest an added $5.7 million into an array of areas that have been identified as priorities, including public infrastructure, general plan implementation, traffic safety, housing and homelessness and climate action.

Split up, that funding includes a $2.4 million investment for public infrastructure; $687,790 for traffic safety; $500,000 for housing and homelessness; $1.8 million for general plan implementation; and $319,000 for addressing climate change and sustainability.

City of Napa budget officer Jessie Gooch previously explained, at a June 6 council meeting, that the climate funding will go toward related projects and potential contributions to the Napa County Climate Action Committee's regional climate action plan.

The general plan implementation funds, she said, will go toward three new full time employees, and it will add funding for updating city code and development impact fees, along with other items. The homelessness funding will largely be used to fund abatement costs, Gooch added. Public infrastructure funding will go toward computer-aided dispatch system upgrades, a public safety employee for IT needs, emergency planning funds and radio replacements for the city's fire department, and upgraded irrigation controllers for the city's parks department.

Finally, the traffic safety funding will go toward a full time traffic engineer position, a dedicated transportation engineering division, and funding for traffic signals and traffic studies, Gooch said.

Overall, planned general fund expenditures for 2023-24 — which makes up about 40% of the overall expenditures — add up to around $122.1 million, while expenditures for 2024-25 add up to $125.5 million. Revenues in 2023-24 are projected by the city to hit $122.3 million in 2023-24 and rise to the $126.4 million mark during 2024-25.

Councilmember Beth Painter said, having joined the council in 2020, this was her first opportunity to look at a two-year budget, and it gave her some more perspective on the longer-term financial planning that the city goes through.

She also noted many of the city’s more substantial projects — such as those carried out to address homelessness — are entirely or partially grant funded, and therefore the successes that come about with those programs aren’t reflected in the budgeting process. She said it’d be nice to see the city present those successes in the years to come.

The councilmembers either didn’t comment or said they were, in general, pleased with the final budget.

Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said there’s a lot of good news in the budget, and he thanked staff for all the work put into it. But he noted that operating revenues would be below planned expenditures had the city not used non-operating revenues to bridge the gap. Narvaez suggested that helping the tourism industry out could bring in more tax funding and lessen the need for the city to use one-time funding sources to balance the budget.

Budget officer Jessie Gooch explained the city will, indeed, be using $2.5 million in excess Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund revenue — spillover funds from property tax revenue assigned by the state to local school districts.

Councilmember Liz Alessio brought up the potential need for a mid-year change in the budget, given that the city's fire department is potentially facing issues with staffing fire engines, including a new one that will be arriving for the city’s downtown Fire Station 1.

Alessio added that fire chief Zach Curren has applied for a federal grant that would fund three needed positions for the next two years, at a cost of roughly $2.25 million. But should the city not receive the grant, Alessio suggested some discussion go forward about how the city could respond to that in some way during its mid-budget cycle review next January.

