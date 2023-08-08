Napa County's new leader got a taste of his new job on Tuesday.

County Executive Officer Ryan Alsop attended his first Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting. He sat at a desk along the supervisors' dais while supervisors voted on county business. His job has him overseeing a county operation nearing a half-billion dollars annually.

This meeting was no barn-burner. As if to ease Alsop into his new role, nothing controversial was on the agenda.

To be sure, the county executive officer often plays a low-key role at meetings. An occasional explanation of a topic to supervisors is all that's usually needed. Otherwise, supervisors and various staff members presenting topics are the focus.

But Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos didn't allow Alsop simply to take his place, as if he had always been there. She announced his debut and had him lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Alsop made a few remarks as the meeting came to a close, noting he had been on the job for a day and four hours.

"I just wanted to thank all of you for your hospitality this week (and) I want to thank the community," he said. "... My son and wife and myself are enjoying our time here and (I) look forward to working with all of you."

Alsop's reprieve from seeing hot wine country issues is about to end. An appeal of the Le Colline vineyard, approved near the Linda Falls preserve in the Angwin area, is scheduled for next Tuesday's meeting.

Alsop previously served as chief administrative officer for Kern County. Napa County supervisors on June 13 approved his contract to serve as county CEO for an annual base salary of $365,000.

Ramos said at the time that supervisors had selected Alsop from among seven finalists.

"His leadership style is collaborative," she said then. "He's focused on team-building and really empowering those subject matter experts. ... He values creativity. And his track record shows that."

The Board of Supervisors dismissed previous CEO Minh Tran on July 22, 2022. The reason given wasn't related to performance, but to Tran seeking employment elsewhere. Since then, assistant CEO Becky Craig and then interim CEO David Morrison have taken on the position's leadership duties — until Alsop arrived this week.

Also Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved having interim Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director Brian Bordona take over that role permanently. His contract is for a base salary of $230,000 annually. The county had previously announced the pending appointment.

