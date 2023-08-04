A new campaign donation law and rural garbage rates are among the issues coming before the Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisors are to discuss a new California law that restricts campaign donations made to them by parties with business before the board. The goal is to reduce “pay to play” appearances.

They will also hold a 9 a.m. public hearing on garbage rates for Zone 1, which includes the south Napa Valley, Carneros and airport industrial unincorporated areas outside of cities. A county report said commercial rates would rise an average of 5%.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. in the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in downtown Napa. Go to http://napa.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=2 to see agendas and watch the meeting online.