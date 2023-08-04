Brian Bordona has already had a test run at his new position as director of Napa County Planning, Building and Environmental Services.

He has held the post on an interim basis since last October. The county Board of Supervisors on Thursday announced it will remove the "interim" tag from his title, pending final board approval of his contract at Tuesday's meeting.

Bordona, 48, called the appointment "an incredible honor."

"Together, we will navigate through current challenges and shape the future that upholds the agricultural vitality and environmental sustainability of Napa County," he said in a county news release.

Planning, Building and Environmental Services is in the thick of many high-profile county issues. It does such things as enacting county growth policies and overseeing code enforcement.

Among the big issues looming is the county's update of the general plan that guides growth for Napa Valley's world-famous wine country. What happens with the general plan update could set policies that shape the county for years to come.

Bordona became interim director of Planning, Building and Environmental Services in October when then-director David Morrison became interim county executive officer. At the time, it was envisioned Morrison would return to his former duties when the Board of Supervisors chose a permanent county executive officer.

Ryan Alsop will take over as county executive officer on Monday. But the county recently announced a new post for Morrison — he will become a special projects director for Planning, Building and Environmental Services. He is to keep this job until his planned retirement in September 2024.

That left the county looking for the next Planning, Building and Environmental Services director. In choosing Bordona, the Board of Supervisors didn't have to look far. In addition to holding the interim title for the past nine months, Bordona has worked in county planning since 1999.

In a statement, Belia Ramos, chair of the Board of Supervisors, praised Bordona as "the ideal leader to navigate both current challenges and those on the horizon."

Bordona lives in Napa with his wife and two children. He is chairperson of the city of Napa's Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory Commission, and also has served as land use planning day coordinator of Leadership Napa Valley for 11 years.

