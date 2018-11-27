Jacob Wayne Hutchins has spent a majority of his life behind bars for a gang-related murder he committed at 18 years old.
Hutchins, who has been incarcerated for more than 20 years, was sentenced to 40 years to life. Now, Gov. Jerry Brown has commuted his sentence to give Hutchins an earlier shot at making his case for release on parole.
Brown’s office wrote in a statement last week that Hutchins had rehabilitated himself and his conduct was exemplary. Brown, who is nearing the end of his term, ordered 70 commutations and 38 pardons last week.
In May 1998, Hutchins and fellow gang members decided to retaliate against a rival gang member after hearing their car had a flat tire in Napa, according to the statement.
Hutchins fired into a group of people surrounding the broken-down car in a drive-by shooting, killing Michael Arreguin. The Napa County Superior Court sentenced him to 15 years to life for murder, plus another 25 years to life because Hutchins used a gun.
“At the time, I was a teenage runaway, highly intoxicated on drugs and alcohol,” Hutchins wrote in an application for clemency, or mercy granted by a governor or president. “As a new member of this gang, I was willing to do anything to prove myself and be accepted.”
An investigator said Hutchins was deeply sorry about his crimes and believes his time behind bars helped him understand what he has done to his victims and the community, according to the statement.
In prison, Hutchins disavowed gang affiliations and participated in groups such as Narcotics Anonymous, Victim Awareness, Criminals and Gangmembers Anonymous, and Criminal and Addictive Thinking, according to the statement. He’s received training in business, technology, office services and auto mechanics.
An instructor said Hutchins was sincerely interested in learning more and quick to help other students, according to the statement.
“Mr. Hutchins has shown by his behavior and the manner in which he interacts with others, that he is committed to maintaining a positive change in his life,” the instructor wrote last year. “Along with encouraging others to do the same and remain crime free.”
Hutchins now has the opportunity to ask for release from prison on parole before the Board of Parole Hearings on a date to be determined. The board has the authority to decline his request.