California Governor Gavin Newsom and family members have sold their interest in a group of homes at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa.
Newsom, his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom, his sister Hilary Newsom and her husband Geoffrey Callan sold their percentage of ownership in 17 residences at the Orchard at Carneros Resort.
According to a deed recorded on June 11, the group sold their percentage of ownership for an estimated $240,000. The deed indicates they owned a 1/170th interest in the residence club. Based on that figure, the residence club is worth an estimated $40 million.
The buyers are Deborah and Paul Sabo of Corte Madera.
The private residence club was built in 2008. It is located at 4280 Old Sonoma Highway.
According to the resort website, the Orchard private residences offer five-star service and amenities “without any of the hassles and expense of whole ownership.”
Each home features two bedrooms with baths, a fully appointed kitchen, living area, and patio with fireplace, spa and outdoor shower.
Each owner buys an undivided, deeded interest (three weeks per year) in all the property's 17 homes. There is also a $683 monthly homeowner association fee.
Newsom has long been involved with the Carneros property. A company he founded, the PlumpJack Group, previously owned the resort. In 2014, PlumpJack sold the resort for an estimated $60 million.
Newsom recently moved to Sacramento with his family where he bought a six-bedroom house in the city’s Fair Oaks neighborhood for $3.7 million.
The Newsom home in Kentfield, Marin County, was recently listed for sale for $5.9 million.